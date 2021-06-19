MCHENRY — The Cumberland Orioles, with a pair of late-inning rallies, swept the Oakland Oaks 6-4 and 9-5 on Saturday at Garrett College and took over the top spot in the in the Pen-Mar WV League standings.
In the first game, winning pitcher Wes Athey doubled, singled and knocked in two runs, and Cumberland (4-2) rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh for a 6-4 win.
The three-run rally came after Oakland (3-3) had scored three times in the bottom of the sixth to go on top 4-3.
Cody Jeffreys and Ben Russell singled twice for Cumberland. Athey got the win in relief, allowing four runs over four innings, walking one and striking out five.
Alex Beiler went 3 for 4, Brycen Virgili doubled and singled, and Rafael Ramos singled twice for the Oaks.
In the second game, the Orioles trailed 5-0 through four innings, then erupted for nine runs over the final three. A five-run fifth tied it 5-5, and the O’s went up 8-5 by scoring three times in the sixth.
Austin Martin went 3 for 4 and knocked in three runs to lead the charge. Athey tripled and scored three times and Andrew Butts doubled for Cumberland. John Dhima got the win, allowed only one hit and one walk while fanning eight in four scoreless innings of relief.
Hayden McLaughlin homered, singled and drove in three runs for the Oaks. Virgili homered and knocked in two runs, and Ramos singled twice.
