BALTIMORE — Frostburg State right-hander Jack Maruskin signed with the Baltimore Orioles as an undrafted free agent on Tuesday.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound flamethrower with a fastball clocked as high as 97 miles per hour showed flashes of his potential as a senior, striking out 60 batters in 36 innings pitched.
He made 18 appearance and eight starts, going 1-4 with two saves and a 6.75 earned run average.
Maruskin, a graduate of Thomas Johnson in Frederick, pitched for the Frederick Keys in the MLB Draft League this summer. He had a 3.18 ERA in seven appearances and struck out 15 in 11 1/3 innings pitched.
He uses a three-pitch mix with a fastball sitting between 94-97 miles per hour, a changeup between 85-88 and a curveball from 83-86.
Maruskin spent his first three seasons at Frostburg State playing outfield before transitioning to pitching full-time as a senior.
He’s a lifetime .313 hitter in 249 at-bats with 28 extra-base hits at the college level.
