POTOMAC PARK — Matt Fuzie drove in three runs with a one-out, bases-loaded double in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Cumberland Orioles, blanked through six innings, rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Appalachian Aces in Pen-Mar WV League baseball Sunday at the Hot Stove Complex.
The Aces regrouped in the second game and rode a 12-hit attack for an 11-5 win for a split of the twinbill
In the first game, the Aces scored a pair of early runs and were two outs from victory when Fuzie provided the walkoff, three-run double. It was one of five hits, and the only one for extra bases, for the Orioles.
Nick Berryman earned a complete-game win, scattering seven hits and allowing only one earned run while walking two and striking out five.
Jackson Harless singled twice, Gavin Hissam tripled and Jordan Mize double for the Aces.
In the second game, Broadwater went 4 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs scored to help power the Aces, who led 7-3 after five innings. Mize had two singles and scored three times, Ben Mossburg doubled and singled and Morgan Little doubled and knocked in two runs.
Mize was the winner, scattering eight hits and allowing five runs over seven innings. He walked five and fanned four.
Mason Heyne went 3 for 4 with a double, Snyder singled twice and scored twice and Wes Athey tripled for the Orioles.
Blue Sox sweep Oaks
BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — The Martinsburg Blue Sox scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to win the first game 3-2, then breezed to a 14-2 win in the second to sweep Oakland Saturday’s at Berkeley Springs High School.
In the opener, the Oaks took a 2-1 lead in the top of the seventh, an inning that included a solo home run by P.J. Percy, but the Blue Sox, of the Blue Ridge League, scored two runs of their own in the bottom half for the victory.
Rafael Ramos added a double for the Oaks. Chris Green absorbed the loss despite going the distance and allowing only three earned runs on seven hits. He walked three and struck out three.
The Sox blew the second game open with a seven-run fifth inning.
Green, Zach Swanger and Cody Eyler singled to account for Oakland’s hits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.