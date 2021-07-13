BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Cumberland scored eight runs in the fourth inning to take the first game, and pushed across a run in the bottom of the seventh to take the second, in an 8-5, 4-3 sweep of RBC Elite in Pen-Mar WV League baseball Saturday at Berkeley Springs High School.
The sweep makes the Orioles 11-4 overall and 7-3 in the league.
The O’s did all their damage in the fourth inning of the opener, with the eight-run fourth inning erasing an early 3-0 deficit. Ben Russell doubled and singled and Ty Black singled twice to lead the way. Matt Fuzie doubled and knocked in two runs, and Austin Martin doubled and knocked in one.
Thomas Fogle went the distance for the win, scattering seven hits and allowing four earned runs. He walked two and struck out nine.
In the second game, Black went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs for the O’s. Fogle and Mason Little singled twice in a 10-hit attack.
Nick Berryman got the win and allowed eight hits and three runs while striking out five and walking only one.
The Orioles will play a doubleheader with the Fort Cumberland Post 13 American Legion team today starting at 1 p.m. at the Hot Stove Complex at the fairgrounds.
