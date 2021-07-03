POTOMAC PARK — Fort Cumberland Post 13 was one strike away from sweeping a doubleheader on Saturday. Cumberland Orioles' Austin Miller had other plans.
Instead, Miller laced a 1-2 pitch to right for an RBI single, sending the game to extra innings and an eventual win in the opener, as the American Legion outfit split a twinbill with the Pen-Mar WV League's Orioles at Memorial Field.
The O's won Game 1 in eight innings, 2-1, before Fort Cumberland took the nightcap in a shutout, 4-0.
The opener was dominated by the starting pitchers, with Allegany High junior Cayden Bratton scattering eight hits and three walks through seven innings for Post 13.
Orioles starter Nick Berryman, who just finished up his freshman season at Allegany College of Maryland, was tabbed with the win and went the distance on the mound, yielding four hits and a pair of walks.
Bratton was perfect through three, while Berryman ran into trouble in the away half of the second when Alex Kennell and Allan Stevenson hit back-to-back singles — Berryman got a 6-4-3 double play to get out of dodge.
The O's finally got a baserunner with two outs in the fourth, after Cody Jefferys battled back from an 0-2 count to draw a walk. Morgan Little followed up with a walk before Ben Russell hit a flare to right for a single to load the bases.
Bratton got out of the inning unscathed, however, getting his brother, Cameron, to line out to short to end the frame.
The Orioles were able to get to Bratton again in the fifth, with Dan Strietbeck hitting a single to shallow right before Roy Jefferys reached on a bunt single.
With two outs, Miller hit a single to right, but right fielder Wes Athey threw out Strietbeck trying to score from second.
After being sat down in order by Berryman in the sixth, Post 13 broke the 0-0 deadlock in the top half of the seventh when Bryce Snyder led off the inning with a walk and stole second two pitches later.
With one out, on a fly ball down the right field line, Snyder made a heads-up play to tag on the flyout and move over to third and 90 feet from the lead.
Brennan White plated Snyder on a single that got through the left side.
Bratton remained on the mound hoping to get the win. Strietbeck got a leadoff single to begin the inning, but pinch-runner David Jackson was thrown out trying to steal from second.
Bratton got a strikeout for the second out before Dez Johnson drew a two-out walk — Johnson stole second a few pitches later and came around to score on Miller's 1-2 single to right.
Bratton got a flyout to right field on the next pitch to send the game to extras.
The teams used MLB's extra-innings rule, as Tyler Wilhelm started the frame on second base for Post 13. He was nearly picked off second after a popout, but the throw sailed over the shortstop's head at second and into the outfield. Wilhelm reached third after sliding in under the tag on a strong throw from Johnson in center field.
Berryman shut the door, getting a groundout to third and a strikeout to end the inning.
Cody Jefferys started the bottom half of the frame on second base, as Snyder came on in relief to pitch for Post 13 after Bratton hit his pitch count.
After a liner to second for the first out, Russell — who had the Orioles' first hit of the contest — got Cumberland's ninth hit of the game with a single to center that easily scored Jefferys for the game-winning run.
Russell finished 3 for 4, while Miller was 2 for 4 and Strietbeck 2 for 3 with a walk.
Stevenson led Post 13 at the dish, going 2 for 3, while Kennell was 1 for 3, White went 1 for 3 and Snyder finished 0 for 1 with a pair of walks.
In the nightcap, Fort Cumberland tallied a run early going before using a three-run fifth to solidify the win as the Orioles struggled to catch a break.
Snyder led off the top of the second with a single down the first-base line and White ripped a single to the gap in right-center to put runners at the corners with no outs.
Uma Pua'auli kept the hit party going, barrelling up a single to right for an RBI and another 1-0 lead for Post 13.
Snyder, who started on the mound for Post 13, sat the O's down in order in the bottom half, concluding his day on the mound with two hits — he yielded a two-out single on a bad hop in the first inning — and no walks over the course of both games.
Bryce Schadt bridged the gap to the sixth inning for Post 13 with three innings pitched, using 38 pitches while allowing a pair of hits and a walk with two punchouts.
Jacob McClay shut the door with two hits and a walk over the sixth and seventh innings.
Orioles starting pitcher Trenton Eirich was largely unblemished through four on the mound. Other than the second inning, he retired Post 13 in order in the first and third innings before allowing a two-out single to Pua'auli in the fourth.
Fort Cumberland got the hit parade going again in the fifth, however, with Landon McAlpine leading off the inning with a double to left-center before Demetri Bascelli ripped a single up the middle to put runners at the corners.
Bradyn Speir reached on an infield error, allowing McAlpine to score and double Post 13's lead.
Wes Athey then drew a one-out walk to load the bases, and Snyder ripped an RBI single down the left-field line to make it 3-0.
White grounded into a fielder's choice to second base, with Speir scoring to make it 4-0.
Eirich battled with Pua'auli on a nine-pitch at-bat that ended the inning on a grounder back to the mound.
The O's got leadoff singles by Cameron Bratton and Johnson in the fifth and sixth innings, respectively, but Post 13 worked out of it and kept its shutout intact.
The Orioles got a pair of runners aboard in the seventh, with Cameron Bratton reaching on a one-out single and Berryman drawing a two-out walk, but McClay got a flyout to left to end the game.
The Mountain Ridge duo of Snyder and Pua'auli led eight-hit Post 13, both going 2 for 3 with an RBI. White, McAlpine and Bascelli went 1 for 3 and Cayden Bratton hit a single to lead off the top half of the seventh.
Johnson and Cameron Bratton went 2 for 3 for the Orioles, while Little went 1 for 3.
Fort Cumberland Post 13 (2-2) plays Garrett County Post 71/214 on Tuesday, 8 p.m., at Memorial Field.
Cumberland Orioles (8-4) returns to the Fairgrounds on Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., against Wheelhouse Arsenal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.