CUMBERLAND — Fort Hill's Anthony Palmisano was named the Defensive Player of the Game in the 48th edition of the Homecoming game on Saturday at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
He is the first player to win the award multiple times, and the first to win it back-to-back.
"It means a lot," Palmisano said. "Just, shoutout to my teammates for all the hard work they put in."
Palmisano had the highlight of the game with an 82-yard return for a touchdown on a blocked field goal. It came early in the fourth quarter and extended the Sentinels' lead to 21-7. Shane Welsh blocked the kick.
“Shoutout to my teammates. Shoutout to Shane Welsh — he blocked the kick, I just picked it up, scoop and score."
It was the longest returned blocked field goal in the 86-year history of the rivalry. The previous record was a 62-yard return by Mike Arnone of the Campers in 1989. That year's Defensive Player of the Game, Shannon Stevens, was in on the block.
There were three other kicks blocked and returned for a touchdown in the history of the rivalry. All were on punts returned by the Sentinels.
On the second play of Allegany's ensuing drive following the blocked field goal return, Palmisano intercepted a pass at the Alco 26. He also had three tackles, including two solo tackles. On special teams, Palmisano returned two kickoffs for 27 yards.
"The second play, I don’t know," Palmisano said on the interception. "They should’ve known from last year not to throw to my side. But I got the pick.”
He won the award last year after intercepting two passes on the Campers' first two drives of the game.
Palmisano also caught one pass for 26 yards and had one rush for a yard.
Palmisano is the first defensive player to win the award in consecutive years; however, three offensive players achieved this feat. Josh Page, Brandon Walker and C.G. Wilson each won Offensive Player of the Game in consecutive games for Fort Hill.
“First half we came out a little rough, but the second half we turned it up," Palmisano said. "We had a little speech in the locker room and we just turned up the intensity and came out with the win.”
Cayden Bratton from Allegany was named Offensive Player of the Game. He started at quarterback and rushed 34 times for 89 yards. Bratton tied former Camper Jim Daum in 1968 for the most rushes in a Homecoming game.
Fort Hill held on to win 21-7 despite only picking up four first downs.
The Sentinels improved to 8-1 overall and 3-1 in the Western Maryland Athletic Conference. Allegany is now 6-3 overall and 2-2 in the WestMAC.
“He’s probably the most underrated player that we have," Fort Hill head coach Zack Alkire said of Palmisano. "He does a great job for us in coverage. He does a great job catching the football. When he gets the opportunity to run the football, it’s always downhill. You can’t say enough good things about Tony, especially on the field.”
