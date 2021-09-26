CUMBERLAND — Ryley Palumbo and Brooklyne Noel each had a double-double, leading Fort Hill to a sweep over Northern on Thursday in high school volleyball action.
Palumbo tallied a game-high 29 assists to go along with 10 points, six digs and one kill, while Noel fell just shy of a triple-double with 15 kills, 15 digs, eight points and two blocks.
Grace Tressler added nine points, four kills and four digs, as the Sentinels took the first two sets 25-14 before taking the match in a sweep, 25-13.
Ady Taylor led the Huskies with 16 assists, seven service points and one ace.
The Sentinels also swept the junior varsity match, 25-22 and 25-20.
Liz O’Neal led the way with 13 assists, five points and two digs. Alexis Galica tacked on six kills, four points, three digs and a pair of blocks, while Cailin Robertson had five kills, two digs and one point.
Northern was led by Katie Allen’s 10 service points, four aces and three assists.
Fort Hill (3-1) hosts Frankfort on Tuesday. Northern hosts Allegany on Wednesday.
Calvary 3, Allegany 1
CRESAPTOWN — Calvary had three players tally a double-double, as the Eagles defeated Allegany on Thursday.
The Eagles took the first two sets, 25-15 and 25-16, before the Campers prevented a shutout with a 25-22 win in the third set. Calvary put the game to bed in the fourth set comfortably, winning 25-8.
“Playing Allegany is always a good matchup for us,” Calvary head coach John Wall said. “They always have nice hitters, so we spent plenty of time practicing to shut down their offense, and I think that paid off Thursday.”
Emy Wilson led the attack for the Eagles, connecting for 15 kills from setter Allie Scritchfield. Wilson added 12 points from serve, five digs, four blocks and an ace for a double-double.
Scritchfield added 26 assists and 10 points from serve with seven digs.
Sadie Strawderman had the third double-double, recording 15 digs and 11 points to go along with four kills and three aces.
Shilah Ganoe served for 26 points, tacking on nine kills, eight digs, five aces and two assists. Izzy Kendall led the Calvary defense with 16 digs — she finished with eight points, three kills and an ace. Bethany Carrington rounded the Eagles’ victory with 20 service points, six kills, five digs and a block.
“This is the time of the season that we want to begin seeing all of our hard work pay off, and that’s exactly what is happening,” Wall said. “All of our girls are growing week by week and it is very exciting to this team on their way to reaching their max potential.”
Sarah Kesner led the Campers with 26 digs, seven points and five kills. Ariaya Walker had eight kills, three digs and a block, and Anika Stylinski finished with 12 assists, two points, two digs and a kill.
Allegany took the JV match, 2-1. The Campers took the first set, 25-15, Calvery won the second, 25-17, and Allegany ended it in the third with a 15-12 victory.
Ava Strother led the Campers with nine points, five aces, three assists and two digs. Allison Leatherman had nine assists, four kills, two points, two aces and two digs, while Emma Beeman recorded eight points and six aces.
Calvary (9-2 overall, 5-2 Mason-Dixon Christian Conference) returns to MDCC play on Tuesday, hosting Cumberland Valley. Allegany travels to Bishop Walsh today.
