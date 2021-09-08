CUMBERLAND — Ryley Palumbo and Brooklyne Noel both tallied a double-double, leading Fort Hill in a sweep over Mountain Ridge on Tuesday in the volleyball season opener for both schools.
Palumbo tallied a match-high 28 assists to go along with 11 digs and three points, while Noel recorded a match-high 22 kills with 13 digs, eight points and one block.
After winning the first set, 25-22, Fort Hill took the second 25-14 before ending the match in the third set, 25-21.
Jovie Brietfeller fell just shy of a triple-double for the Sentinels, tallying 15 points, seven kills and six digs.
Avery Tipton was the only Miner to reach double digits, tallying 11 assists with four digs, three service points, two aces and a kill. Kendall Kirkwood added eight service points, seven kills, six digs, three aces and two blocks. Mia DeCarlo finished with nine digs, six service points, five kills, three assists, two aces and one block.
The Sentinels also won the JV game in come-from-behind fashion. After the Miners took the first set, 25-20, Fort Hill came back to take the second and third sets, 25-17 and 16-14.
Bri O’Neal led the Sentinels with 11 assists, six digs, two kills and one points while Alexis Galica added 13 points, five kills and two digs and Liz O’Neal scored 10 points.
For the Miners, Reghan Sivic had 10 service points and Lindsey Stafford tacked on seven service points.
Fort Hill (1-0) travels to Allegany on Thursday. Mountain Ridge (0-1) hosts Allegany on Tuesday.
Southern 3, Lighthouse 0
OAKLAND — Paige Rodeheaver finished in double figures, leading Southern over Lighthouse on Tuesday, 25-7, 25-19 and 25-15.
Rodeheaver had 10 service aces, while Alexia Wolf added five kills.
Madison Thayer led the Rams to victory in the JV match, 25-5 and 25-14, recording seven service aces.
Hampshire 3, Allegany 0
ROMNEY, W.Va. — After losing the first set 25-16, the Campers fell in the second by four, 25-21, before a two-point loss in the third set gave Hampshire a sweep over Allegany on Tuesday.
Sarah Kesner and Myla Lee fell just outside a double-double for the Campers. Kesner had 13 digs, six points and four kills, while Lee tallied nine points, eight digs and two aces. Grace Stevenson tallied nine points, two kills, one dig and a block. Zoey Rhodes had eight assists, four points, one dig and one kill.
The Trojans swept the junior varsity match too, 25-12 and 25-11. Kinsey Hostetler led Allegany with seven digs and four points and Ada McFarland had four kills.
The Campers host Fort Hill tonight in their season opener.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.