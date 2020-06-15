MOOREFIELD, W.Va — Moorefield softball head coach Bridget Sions had a strange introduction to her team.
It was Sions’ first season at the helm, but after two weeks of practices and a scrimmage, the coronavirus officially wiped out the spring campaign.
And though it was an unfortunate opening year for Sions, it was a closing blow to the careers of five Yellow Jacket seniors — Kennedie Hinger, Anna Riggleman, Hanna Carlson, Madison McGregor and Lindsey Rinker — who are the stars of today’s Senior Spotlight.
“As a first-year head coach, this is definitely not the way I imagined our season going,” Sions said. “My girls worked very hard each and every single day; from the time we started until the time practice was over. I’ve never been a part of such an uplifting and positive environment. The girls worked hard, smiled, laughed and never complained.
“It might have been a two-week season, but it was a first season that I’ll never forget.”
The first senior in our spotlight is one that didn’t take long to make a positive impression on Sions.
Sions highlighted Hinger’s “goofy personality,” which did wonders to make her team smile, improve team morale and bring the girls together.
Hinger, like many seniors who lost their final chance to take the field, viewed this campaign as “the year” to make their greatest impact between the lines.
“I’m heartbroken to have my senior season taken away,” said Hinger, who finished high school with a 4.0 GPA. “We worked so hard building an unbeatable team. It was finally our year to finally prove that our small town could pull off big things.
“I am forever grateful for the prior years that I was able to play for MHS, and I’ll always have the life lessons softball taught me.”
The lost spring season was immensely hard for Riggleman, who had to work to come back after missing last softball season with a knee injury she suffered during basketball.
She came into the year with a positive attitude following an eight-month recovery, only to have it ripped away unceremoniously. Sions referred to Riggleman as “the true definition of a female athlete” — she competed in volleyball, basketball and softball during her four years, compiling a 3.9 GPA over that time.
“Never in my life have I watched a kid lay it all out there like she does,” Sions said. “From digging a volleyball to diving after every hard-hit ball she possibly could, it’s impressive to watch her work, but what impresses me the most is her humble personality.”
Riggleman has had an understandably difficult time reconciling the end to her career after being forced to sit out both of her upperclass campaigns at Moorefield.
“It’s devastating to lose a season that’s so special to me,” Riggleman said. “I was looking forward to this year. Lots of new and exciting things were happening for me and my teammates. Unfortunately, our season was cut short. I hope my younger teammates realize and appreciate the seasons that they will get to experience.”
Since Carlson was a little girl, she had dreamed of being a leader and a role model for her younger teammates during her senior year.
Sions says she achieved that goal, saying that Carlson played a huge part in the program her last four years due to a combination of her desire to get better and her positive attitude on the field.
And though Carlson — who maintains a 4.0 GPA — laments not being able to be the fourth-year mentor she always wanted to be, her coach still characterized her as an excellent role model both on and off the field.
“I feel that this season was going to be something extraordinary,” Carlson said. “It was an entirely new environment under our new head coach and the atmosphere was something I will never forget.
“I knew in my heart we were bringing home the title this year and making history in Moorefield High School softball. I wish the underclassmen the best of luck in their upcoming seasons and cannot wait to see them do amazing things.”
Another 4.0 student, McGregor was also primed for her best year yet. But just like her teammates, her greatest attributes may have been off the field, according to Sions.
Her coach referred to her as “kind, uplifting, caring, so smart and a great role model to her peers.” Never lacking motivation, McGregor always did well to encourage her teammates, and Sions knows she has a bright future ahead of her, even though the senior is still disappointed not to play out her last year.
“It’s devastating to lose your final season, especially when you know your team has the potential to do great things,” McGregor said. “It breaks my heart to not get one last season with my softball family playing the game we love.”
Last but certainly not least, Rinker — who her coach says is “one of a kind” and has a “heart of gold” — vividly remembers the day she and her teammates’ goal of a state championship was laid to rest.
Rinker recounts how the year was supposed to give memories that would last a lifetime, the culmination of a career that began as a nervous freshman entering high school.
But when West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced on April 21 that the spring season would be canceled, any hopes of creating those memories were dashed in an instant.
“Many dreams and hearts were broken that day,” said Rinker, who has a 3.891 GPA. “I was very heartbroken that my senior year of Moorefield softball was not going to happen; especially after all the hard work we put in.”
Yet, Rinker has found a way to turn her unfortunate reality into a teaching moment.
“I realized I should not take anything for granted,” she said. “My best advice moving forward is if you want something, work for it now and go get it. Do not wait until next year, or next season, because you might not always get a ‘next.’”
Wise words from someone just beginning the adult stages of life.
Alex Rychwalski is a sports writer at the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal.
