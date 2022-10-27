CUMBERLAND — Carson Bender racked up four touchdowns, and the Personal Best/Ledo Pizza Patriots routed the Braddock Warriors, 40-13, on Sunday at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
The victory gives the Patriots a rematch with the Ridgeley Rams for the Cumberland Area Youth Football League Division I Little Super Bowl at Frankfort High School on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
The Rams (7-0) defeated the Patriots (7-1), 20-12, in a mud bowl in Ridgeley, West Virginia, during the regular season. The Patriots beat Ridgeley, 30-0, in the Little Super Bowl a season ago.
In Division II, the Patriots will face the Miners at Frankfort at 4 p.m. Sunday for the championship.
Against Braddock, Bender scored on touchdown runs of 65, 65 and three yards, and he hauled in a 20-yard touchdown pass from Brady O'Neal. Jacob VanMeter added a one-yard rushing TD during the third quarter.
Bobby Brauer was a perfect 5 for 5 on extra points.
Bender had 14 carries for 275 yards, and O'Neal completed 4 of 7 passes for 75 yards and a touchdown, and he had three rushes for 15 yards.
On defense, Bender had nine tackles, and Casey Martz, Ryder Canan, Gavin Rose and Christian Riley had six apiece. Channing Logsdon intercepted a pass, and AJ Adams recovered a fumble for the Patriots.
Braddock scored both of its touchdowns during the fourth quarter. Kane Williams caught a 12-yard touchdown pass, with Taylor passing to Kaden Cox on the conversion.
Williams, who was Braddock's Offensive Most Valuable Player, later scored on a 40-yard rushing touchdown. Cade Bauer was the Warriors' Defensive MVP.
