CUMBERLAND — Brady O’Neal passed for a pair of touchdowns, and Chase Lamb added two on the ground to guide the Patriots to a 37-8 victory in the Cumberland Area Youht Football League Division 2 Little Super Bowl on Saturday.
O’Neal, who was named Offensive Player of the Game along with Lamb and Christian Riley, found the end zone twice during the first half. The first came on a 32-yarder to Jake Rice and the second on a 49-yard completion to Carson Bender, both during the second quarter.
Lamb scored the first touchdown of the game with a 31-yard scamper, then Bender gave the Patriots a 13-0 lead on a 2-yard run and an extra point.
Trailing 25-0 at the intermission, Braddock’s Kane Williams ran for a 25-yard score and converted a two-pointer, but that’s the last time the team broke the goal line. Williams was both Braddock’s Offensive and Defensive Player of the Game.
Lamb countered with a long 65-yard rushing TD, his second of the contest, and then Bender found Jameson Powell for a 42-yard passing touchdown to close out the game.
Bender, Kaiden Mckenzie and Brenner Hamilton earned honors as the Patriots’ top defensive performers en route to capturing the title.
