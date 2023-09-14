CUMBERLAND — The Personal Best/AES/Ledo Pizza Patriots scored 25 unanswered points to down the Ridgeley Rams, 25-6, on Sunday at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
In a rematch of last season’s Cumberland Area Youth Football League Little Super Bowl, which the Rams won 28-22, the Patriots took the battle of unbeatens to improve to 3-0.
Levi House completed 7 of 7 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown, adding 60 yards and a score and an extra-point score with his legs. Marquis Trimble was his top target, catching three passes for 100 yards and a TD.
Channing Logsdon ran it five times for 50 yards and a touchdown. Devon Robinson had three carries for 25 yards and a TD and caught a 26-yard pass. Gabe George added 60 yards on eight totes.
AJ Adams topped the Patriots’ defense with seven tackles, Longsdown and George had six, and Tater Jones and Gabe Simmons made five stops.
Maddox Twigg was the Ridgeley offensive Most Valuable Player after running in a one-yard touchdown during the first quarter. Knox Trimble was the Rams’ defensive MVP.
Robinson tied the game with a four-yard TD run in the second period to make it 6-all at the half.
House connected with Trimble for a 52-yard touchdown pass to give the Patriots the lead for good in the third, and House ran in a one-yard TD later in the period to give his team an 18-6 edge after three.
The Patriots tacked on one more score on a Logsdon 17-yard TD run in the fourth.
The Patriots Division 1 squad plays the Miners on Saturday at 8 p.m. at Westmar Middle School. The D2 team plays at 6 p.m.
Ridgeley (2-1) is at Musselman on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.