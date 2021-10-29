CUMBERLAND — Noah House passed for two touchdowns and ran for a third to lead the Personal Best/Hartley’s/Ledo’s Pizza Patriots to a convincing 56-0 Cumberland Area Youth Football League semifinal playoff victory over the Keyser Tornado last Sunday at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
The 7-0 Patriots will play the Ridgeley Rams, 28-16 winners over the Braddock Warriors in their semifinal playoff game (No information is available for that game), on Sunday in the Little Super Bowl at Greenway Avenue Stadium beginning at 4 p.m.
The Patriots jumped out to a 24-0 lead in the first quarter and scored two touchdowns in the second and third quarters to cruise into the title game.
Carson Bender and Chase Lamb each had touchdown runs and Bobby Brauer converted on all seven of his two-point conversion kicks.
Both of Bender’s runs came in the first quarter, the first from the four and the second was a 32-yard scamper.
Lamb broke loose on a 74-yard touchdown run between Bender’s scores and his 36-yard run was the first score of the second quarter.
House was responsible for the next three scores. He ended the first half with a 31-yard scoring pass to Mason Bennett and in the third quarter, he ran 15 yards for a touchdown and then hit Boe Browning on a 35-yard strike for the game’s final touchdown.
Bender and House led the defense with six tackles each. Dakota Shambaugh, who recovered a fumble, Lanndon Ritchie, Bennett and Christian Riley all had five tackles. Browning and Jacob Vanmeter had interceptions.
Keyser’s MVPs were Grayson Lambka on offense and Jordan Paugh on defense.
The Division 2 Little Super bowl, also between the Patriots and Rams, will begin at 2 p.m. and will be followed by the Division I championship at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.