LONACONING — Chase Lamb scored three touchdowns — two from long distance and Noah House ran for one and passed for another, leading the Personal Best/Hartley’s/Ledo’s Pizza Patriots over the Miners 52-6 Saturday evening at Westmar Middle School.
Lamb scored every time he touched the ball, rushing for 150 yards on only three carries. He scored on touchdown runs of 65 and 15 yards and returned a punt 70 yards for a score.
House gained 90 yards on six runs and passed for 30 yards, completing 2 of 3 passes. His eight-yard pass to Kaiden McKenzie gave the Patriots a 16-0 lead in first quarter. Lamb started the scoring with his 65-yard run.
In the second quarter, Lamb scored on his punt return, House took it in from 30 yards out and Jacob VanMeter, who gained 70 yards on three attempts, scored on a 40-yard run. He also caught a pass for 15 yards.
In the third quarter, Lamb scored on a 15-yard run and Brady O’Neal went over from the one.
Bobby Brauer made six two-point extra point kicks good for 12 points.
The Miners’ lone score came in the second quarter on Cobe Penick’s one-yard run.
McKenzie and Dakoda Shambaugh stood out defensively with McKenzie making 12 tackles and Shambaugh 10. House and Mason Bennett had eight each, Chase Lamb had six and Jentzen Fetters, Tytus Sheetz, Christian Riley, VanMeter and Landen Ritchie all had five tackles.
Penick stood out for the Miners and both the offensive and defensive lines were credited for the Patriots.
The Patriots (6-0) play the Braddock Warriors (4-1) on Sunday at Greenway Avenue Stadium. The Division I game will start at 2 p.m. and will be followed by the Division II game at 3:30 p.m.
