The Personal Best/AES/Ledo’s Pizza Patriots opened its season with a pair of routs over the Northern Steelers, winning the Division 1 contest 62-0 and the Division 2 bout 35-0.
In D1, the Patriots scored 32 points in the opening quarter and led 48-0 at the half. They scored a touchdown in each the third and fourth quarters.
Gabe George began the scoring with a 32-yard touchdowns run, De’Von Robinson returned a punt 55 yards for a touchdown, and Levi House returned an interception 35 yards to the house and scored on a 55-yard run during the first quarter.
In the second period, House completed a 36-yard touchdown to Channing Logsdon, and Marquis Trimble caught a five-yard scored from House.
Robinson added a 16-yard rushing scored in the third quarter, and Caden Simpson found the end zone from eight yards out in the fourth.
De’Vonte Jones was 7 for 8 on extra points.
House ran two times for 57 yards and a scored and completed both of his passes for 41 yards and two touchdowns. George’s lone rush was his TD score, and Isaiah Welsh ran it three times for 72 yards. Logsdon had one rush for 17 yards, was 3 for 3 on passes for 35 yards, and caught a touchdown pass. Jachi St. Surin had two carries for 38 yards.
AJ Adams led the defense with nine tackles, followed by George with eight, Robinson with four and Welsh, Matt Coleman, Roy Easterling and Gabe Simmons with three.
The Division 1 Patriots host the Martinsburg Bulldogs Orange on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
In the Division 2 contest, the Patriots led 14-0 after the first quarter, 21-0 at the half and 28-0 after three periods.
Jaiden Beck and a one-yard rush to open the scoring, and Jojo Taylor ran in the extra point rush, and Karson Harden added a 25-yard touchdown carry with another Taylor extra point run in the opening quarter.
Harden had a nine-yard rushing touchdown in the second period, and Mason Davis caught the conversion pass from Taylor.
Taylor found paydirt with a 20-yard rush in the third quarter, and Owen Clites converted the extra point. Landry Harden capped the scoring with a 20-yard TD in the fourth followed by another Taylor conversion.
Josiah Vaughn and JZ Zembower were the Players of the Game for the Patriots on offense, and the defensive picks were Logan Felton and Zaiden Hewitt. Blake Andres (offense) and Gavin Walters (defense) were Northern’s selections.
Taylor intercepted a pass on defense, Hewitt forced a fumble and recovered it and Felton recorded a sack.
The D2 Patriots host the Ridgeley Rams on Sunday, Sept. 10, at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
