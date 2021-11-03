CUMBERLAND — Carson Bender ran for 120 yards and a score, and Noah House added a pair of touchdowns to guide the Personal Best/Hartley’s/Ledo’s Pizza Patriots over the Ridgeley Rams, 30-0, to win the Cumberland Area Youth Football League Division 1 Little Super Bowl at Greenway Avenue Stadium on Sunday.
“It was a hard-fought football game from start to finish. It was kind of unexpected that we won it easily,” Patriots head coach Pat Amezcua said. “Ridgeley is an excellent football team, they beat every other team in the league. They had a pretty big team, pretty fast, but Sunday was our day because we were really pumped to play that game.
“It was a good group of kids we had this year, it was a pleasure coaching each and every one of them. I want to thank all my assistants Greg Amezcua, Kacey West, Buddy House and Jeremy Bender for helping me out this year. They did a fine job all year long helping out.”
The Patriots finished a perfect 9-0 to win both the regular season and Super Bowl crowns. Bender was the game’s Most Valuable Player, Chase Lamb won Offensive Player of the Game and House took home Defensive Player of the Game honors.
House gave the Patriots a 16-0 halftime edge with one- and two-yard rushing touchdowns in the first and second quarters, respectively. Bobby Brauer made both extra points. House finished with 25 rushing yards and completed 3 of 5 passes for 45 yards.
Lamb, who finished with 105 yards on the ground, upped the Patriots’ edge to 22-0 after three quarters with a 42-yard burst, though the extra point was no good.
With a four-yard ground score, Bender put the exclamation point on the victory, with Brauer adding the extra point.
Jacob Vanmeter carried the rock three times for 55 yards.
Defensively, House led the way with 12 total tackles, followed by Kaiden McKenzie with 10, and Bender, Dakoda Shambaugh and Mason Bennett with eight.
The Patriots’ offensive line of Dylan Leatherman, Tytus Sheetz, Christian Riley, Shambaugh, Bennett, McKenzie, Boe Browning and Vanmeter excelled throughout the contest.
For the Rams, the offensive MVPs were Hunter Larue and Carder Shanholtz. On defense, Camden Fender and Eli Hesse were standouts. Caleb Flanagan also recovered a fumble for Ridgeley, who finished the year 7-2.
Season honors were also announced after the game.
House was named the William Bruce Lynn Memorial Award winner, given to the CAYFL’s Most Outstanding Player of the Year.
Ridgeley’s Camden Fender won CAYFL Lineman of the Year.
Patriots head coach Pat Amezcua received the Robert C. Keyser Award, handed to the coach of the championship-winning team.
Jacob Printy, of the Miners, took home the CAYFL League Memorial Award for sportsmanship and leadership.
The Chester “Chet” Payne Division 1 Coaches Dedication Award went to Darren Bosley of the Ridgeley Rams. The CAYFL Officials Sportsmanship Award went to Mike Switzer of the Southern Rams. The Braddock Warriors’ Angel Isreal was awarded the title of CAYFL Super Bowl Queen.
In the Division 2 little Super Bowl, the Ridgeley Rams beat the Patriots, 14-6.
Jake Rice gave the Patriots a 6-0 halftime lead after a 10-yard rushing touchdown and the kick was no good.
Ridgeley tied it up 6-6 entering the fourth after a long 42-yard ground score by Cole Shanholtz, though the kick failed. Gunner Bradshaw dealt the winning blow on a 52-yard scamper, and Shanholtz split the uprights on the extra point to secure the title.
Ridgeley finished the season 5-0 and the Patriots ended with a 2-3 record.
Braydn Tyler, of the Rams, won the Jack Ruggles Award given to the D2 Super Bowl Most Valuable Player after accumulating a team-high 12 tackles.
Ethan Talley was another defensive bright spot, and Johnny Jackson and Javin Rose had good games on the offensive side of the ball.
The Patriots’ Zayce Perkins and Rice were offensive standouts, and Brody Sibley and Harley Twigg shined on defense.
Perkins was the division’s Most Outstanding Player of the Year. Their head coach, Andy Broadwater, won the Rusty Warnick Memorial Coaches Dedication Award.
Bradshaw received the D2 League Memorial Award for Sportsmanship and Leadership.
Braddock’s Elijah Roser won CAYFL D2 Lineman of the Year.
