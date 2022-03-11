FROSTBURG — Long Island Lutheran jumped out of the starting and halftime gates yet again on Friday, but unlike Gonzaga, Paul VI would not be denied.
Despite trailing nearly the entire game, Dug McDaniel notched a pair of go-ahead free throws, and Ben Hammond, who had just one point at the time, stripped Jayden Pierre on the defensive end to seal Paul VI the win, 69-66, over Long Island Lutheran in the championship semifinals.
"We just find ways to win at the end," Paul VI head coach Glenn Farello said. "I thought Ben Hammond just finds ways to make plays and is incredibly tough. Dug of course is one of the best players in the country.
"I'm just really proud of the fight that we had. We found a way to do it again."
The fourth quarter was shot for shot. Long Island Lutheran (19-6), looking to knock off Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champ Paul VI (30-5) off its pedestal, used a pair of first-quarter runs amounting to a 16-3 swing to garner a lead it would hold until the fourth quarter.
Once in the fourth, Providence commit Jayden Pierre was unconscious for LuHi, swishing five pull-up jumpers, as DeShawn Harris-Smith and Dug McDaniel kept pace for Paul VI.
McDaniel, a Michigan commit, gave Paul VI its first lead of the game by banking in a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 3:16 left. Pierre answered with a midrange, Harris-Smith tallied an old-fashioned 3-point play, but once again, Pierre buried a contested jumper for a 65-all tie with 1:30 left.
Pierre, who finished with 18 points on 9 of 13 shooting and dished out a game-high six assists, was sensational.
"That was one of those moments when you're sensing a senior not wanting to lose," LuHi head coach John Buck said. "That was special. I thought he was great."
However, Long Island Lutheran missed five free throws during the fourth quarter, and down by one, McDaniel hit both of his attempts from the charity stripe for the 67-66 edge with 13.5 seconds left.
Pierre had another look to put Long Island Lutheran in front, likely for good, but Hammond stripped the senior guard before he could get a shot off. Hammond sunk both free throws on the other end for insurance, and LuHi's game-tying three came up short.
"This whole postseason he's been hitting big shots and making big plays," Farello said of Hammond. "Has had clutch free throws to win a state championship. He hit a three last week to win a game. He's been amazing. Just real proud of him of him as a sophomore to do what he does."
Harris-Smith finished with a game-high 21 points, five steals and four boards, making all nine of his free-throw opportunities. McDaniel added 19 points and five assists.
Paul VI dominated play in two arenas: offensive rebounding and free-throw percentage. PVI shot 21 of 29 from the line to LuHi's 1 of 6, and they pulled down 17 offensive rebounds.
"Missed free throws at the end of the game are an easy way to kind of point the difference," Buck said. "They had way too many offensive rebounds on us. ... You can't win games giving up that many."
Leading 31-28 at halftime, Long Island Lutheran started the second half on an 11-5 flurry to lead 42-33 midway through the third.
Paul VI started to chip away, as Jaquan Womack and McDaniel hit threes and Harris-Smith finished at the rim for an 8-0 run to get within one. LuHi, however, kept pace, clinging to a 51-48 lead after three.
While Paul VI was playing behind for most of the night, it never trailed by more than nine during the second half.
"They're really good, that's a fantastic team that we just played," Farello said. "We have lulls and we have to fight through them. They were able to take advantage of that. ... We were just happy they never got too far out, and we were able to walk them down."
Long Island Lutheran mirrored its energy at the start to its 60-46 opening-round win over Gonzaga, and the Crusaders opened to an 8-2 edge Friday.
They set the tone early, as Lou Hutchinson got a runout off the opening tip-off for a one-handed slam. Pierre capped the burst with a flush of his own.
Jayden Reid, who finished with 17 points, then took over for Lutheran, burying back-to-back 3-pointers and driving and dishing a dime to Jaxon Koroll for an 8-1 run that upped their lead to 20-7.
"I think our guys buy into game-plans and go out and execute them," Buck said. "Give Paul VI credit for making some adjustments to make runs."
Down 20-9 after the first quarter, McDaniel provided Paul VI the burst it needed by attacking the basket. The senior dunk a pair of free throws, converted a tough lay-in and buried a three to trim the PVI deficit to 25-22.
Pierre provided consecutive finishes in the final minute to make sure Lutheran went into the halftime locker room with a 31-28 lead.
Deshawn Harris-Smith followed McDaniel's lead, who had eight first-half points, by getting to the rim, as Harris-Smith went 6 for 6 at the line and hit another bucket to equal McDaniel's first-half scoring total.
Up next, Long Island Lutheran falls to the consolation bracket, where it'll face Baltimore Catholic League champ St. Frances today at 6:30 p.m.
Paul VI will take on defending, and 25-time, champ Dematha for the title today at 8:15 p.m.
"The ACIT is a special place," Farello said. "We all know that Dematha's history here is steeped in tradition. We were able to beat them in 2014 for the championship, they beat us a couple years ago. We're just excited to be able to compete with them."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.