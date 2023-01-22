CUMBERLAND — A dominant third quarter offensively helped Paul VI leave Western Maryland with a 79-42 win over Bishop Walsh Elite on Saturday afternoon at Allegany College of Maryland's Bob Kirk Arena.
"It was interesting to watch," Bishop Walsh head coach Dan Prete said. "The guys did some really good things, they just couldn't score. It's frustrating to watch them do some good stuff and just can't score."
The Panthers (18-1) entered the game ranked No. 1 in the 24/7 Sports and No. 6 in the SC Next polls. The Spartans (4-14) struggled to shoot the ball, especially in the first half.
Tied at 3 with 6:11 left in the first quarter, Garrett Sundra gave Paul VI the lead on a 3-pointer. The Panthers led the rest of the game.
Bishop Walsh cut their deficit to 9-6 before Paul VI scored the final 11 points of the quarter.
"They're a really good team, number one team in the country," Prete said. "Combination of us missing free throws and missing shots I think we could've made to keep the game closer. They could play very loose and confident because we couldn't score."
Trailing 20-6 entering the second quarter, the Spartans opened on a 9-5 run. Mikkel Tyne scored eight points including five in the first three minutes.
"He's a good player," Prete said. "When he's under control, settling us down he does a great job. You saw that in the game today. He had some really good moments and then some tough moments."
Bishop Walsh shot 5 for 13 inside the arc and 2 for 9 from deep in the first half. They missed all five 3-point attempts in the first quarter.
"We had a wide open three on a great set," Prete said. "We had some great cuts and sometimes they don't trust what we're doing. Their shot trigger gets pretty quick, and that hurt them. Dug themselves a hole."
Bishop Walsh also had trouble at the free-throw line. They shot 4 for 11 in the first half at the line while the Panthers went 8 for 11.
"We could've kept that game closer if we knocked down some of those and changed the way they were playing," Prete said.
Paul VI led 25-15 midway through the quarter and went on a 11-3 run to extend its lead to 36-18. Tyne hit a step back jumper for the Spartans in the final seconds of the first half to make the score 38-20 at halftime.
The Panthers dominated the third quarter offensively scoring 30 points. Paul VI provided several highlight plays with four dunks and a block off the backboard.
Bishop Walsh was held to 11 points in the third as no one scored more than four points.
"They really turned up some intensity on defense," Prete said. "Those football terms of what we call pick-sixes, they got a couple of them real quick. They got down and got some wide open layups and dunks and that really ramped up their intensity."
Deshawn Harris-Smith led Paul VI with nine points in the quarter. He is committed to Maryland and also had offers from West Virginia and Villanova.
"They fought, they still played hard," Prete said of the Spartans in the fourth quarter. "That's one thing about this group that's a good sign. They try to be resilient and as coaches, we try and teach them sometimes life kicks you in the stomach. You gotta fight back."
The Panthers led 68-31 through three quarters. Each team scored 11 fourth quarter points. Vilius Slanina hit a pair of 3s for the Spartans.
Tyne led Bishop Walsh with 14 points. Manu Okitondo scored eight points and holds offers from Rutgers, Rhode Island and Towson among others.
"There were some times where he made some poor decisions with the ball," Prete said of Tyne. "But for the most part, he tried to carry us a little bit."
Paul VI's Ben Hammond led all scorers with 15 points. Sundra finished with 13 while Patrick Ngongba, Harris-Smith and Jordan Smith each had 10.
The Panthers host St. John's on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. The Spartans host Scotland Campus on Thursday at 6:45 p.m.
"With this group right now, it's more about what we're doing than what they're doing," Prete said. "It's more about us than it is them. A team like Paul VI can worry more about taking something away. Right now we're only worried about us."
