FROSTBURG — In what some expected to be the best game of the tournament, it was Paul VI that won the battle of attrition, outlasting Mount St. Joseph, 56-52, in the nightcap on Thursday of the Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament.
Dug McDaniel, signed to play at Michigan, led the charge with 18 points on seven field goals, including a 3-pointer, and 3 of 4 at the free-throw line. DeShawn Harris-Smith tacked on 15 points and Ben Hammond had 12.
"I think it was a slugfest," said Paul VI head coach Glenn Farello. "It was like an old school Big East Georgetown vs. St. John's game back in the day. Just proud of our guys to compete and find ways. We certainly didn't have an offensive rhythm tonight, neither team did. I think both teams are great defensively. We couldn't quite pull away from them, but we stayed with it and found a way to win."
The Panthers entered as regular-season co-champions of the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and WCAC tournament champions, while MSJ was winners of 12 straight, including a Baltimore Catholic League tournament title, heading into Thursday.
A slow-moving first-quarter saw the game tied 8-8 after a layup at the buzzer by Harris-Smith.
"We played six games in eight days last week with the WQCAC and then the state tournament, so it's always a tough thing to come here at the end," Farello said of the first quarter. "But we talked about this situationally, the emotional investment. It's tough physically, mentally. They're all student-athletes, so catching up on their work and making sure they're staying on top of things. So it's definitely tough. And for all teams, we're all coming off those moments. So it makes it tough. That's why I'm so proud of the toughness and competitiveness to find a way to win and fight through it."
The Panthers took a five-point lead, 13-8, 1 minute and 12 seconds into the second after a right-corner 3-pointer by McDaniel and a runner from the senior guard at the 6:48 mark.
The PVI lead stayed at five, 22-17, after an alley-oop to Jaquan Womack, but Mount St. Joseph closed out the half on a 4-0 run with layups by Amani Hansberry and Bryson Tucker.
"We were just talking a little bit about why our offensive flow was kind of stagnant," Farello said of his halftime team talk. "We wanted to get moving the ball a little bit more and get into a rhythm. So we just talked a little bit about staying in the moment. We said it was going to be like this, this was the type of game it was going to be. So just to keep fighting and fighting for each other. We've stayed connected all year and I thought that was really important. You saw the fatigue, you could see in their body language that they were physically tired. So we just talked about staying in the moment and moving on to the next play and finding a way. We've done it all year."
Tucker, one of the top recruits in the Class of 2024, got a runner to fall for the first points of the third at the 6:02 mark, to give MSJ its first lead.
The teams traded punches on the ensuing possessions, with Hammond answering Tucker's runner with a layup, then Hansberry knocking down a jumper before McDaniel got a runner to fall to give Paul VI a 26-25 lead.
Hansberry then responded with a 3-pointer at the right elbow with 3:50 to go in the third for what ended up being the Gaels' final lead, 28-26.
Smith-Harris tied it with a layup to spark a 7-0 run with a 3-pointer by Hammond and a layup in traffic from Womack for a 33-28 lead at 3:12.
Mount St. Joseph got within one with just over a minute to go in the frame, 35-34, but PVI scored six of the quarter's final eight quarters to lead 41-36 after three.
Tucker knocked down a 3-pointer midway through the fourth to tie the game up at 46-all, but PVI answered with a 3-pointer by Hammond and a breakaway slam from McDaniel.
A pull-up jumper by Tucker and a pair of free throws with 27.8 seconds left got MSJ back within one again, 53-52, but Hammond knocked a pair of freebies in the one-and-one and McDaniel iced it with a foul shot with 6.2 to play.
"We've had moments like this," Farello said. "Ben hit the two free throws one-and-one, Dug then followed up and clinched it. That's the same exact score that happened when we won the state championship."
Tucker led MSJ with a game-high 27 points on 11 field goals, including three 3-pointers, and 2 of 2 at the foul line. Hansberry added 11.
Mount St. Joseph will play Gonzaga today, 5:45 p.m., in the showcase bracket.
Paul VI will take on Long Island Lutheran in the championship semifinals today, 9:15 p.m.
"They looked really impressive," Farello said out of the school from Brookville, New York. "I know they've had a little bit of a long layoff, but they also haven't had the run of games we've had. This is their first postseason opportunity, so I'm sure they're really excited. It's their first time being here. It's really going to be a challenge. I was really impressed with what I saw from them. It's going to be fun. I think the kids are excited. They love coming here. I only have one guy that's been here before ... Dug's the only one that's ever experienced. So with all the other guys it's new to them and they're really excited to be here. Hopefully we'll get a chance to compete and play well tomorrow. We're going to have to play a lot better to win tomorrow."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.