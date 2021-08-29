BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Hannah Deschenes and Addison Ross combined to score 15 points, but Paw Paw fell to Berkeley Springs 3-0 in the season-opening volleyball match for both teams Thursday evening.
All three games were competitive, with the Indians winning 25-16, 25-18 and 25-15.
“For their first game of the season, I am very pleased with their performance,” said Paw Paw head coach Holly Palmer.
Deschenes led the Pirates with eight service points and an ace. Ross had seven points and four aces. Alexis Barker had an overall good match with four points, two aces, three blocks and four kills. Miah Smith scored two points and had four assists.
Paw Paw won the junior varsity match 2-1 where each game was decided by two points.
The Pirates won the first one, 27-25 and took the decider 26-24. Berkeley Springs won the middle game, 27-25.
Zoie Moreland led the Pirates with 16 service points, four aces and had a kill. Barker had 10 points, six aces and three kills. Britney Ramos had five points and an ace while Karynn Kerns scored four points, two aces and a kill.
Kelsey Hayes, Miah Smith and Sierra Henderson each had three points.
The Indians visit Frankfort and the Pirates host Moorefield tonight.
