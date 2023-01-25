Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of western Maryland, western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds along with snow showers will result in some blowing snow especially across the higher elevations. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&