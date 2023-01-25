HYDNMAN, Pa. — Donovan Tanouye scored 19 points, and Paw Paw defense stifled Hyndman en route to a 66-24 rout Tuesday.
Paw Paw (10-4) jumped out to a 23-5 edge and expanded that to 42-20 at the half and 61-21 after three periods. Hyndman scored 15 points in the second quarter but was held to just nine points in the other three stanzas combined.
In addition to Tanouye's night, Taylor Carder and Connor Williams also finished in double figures with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Dalton Kasekamp finished with eight and Dreden Heath added five.
Owen Kamauf scored 18 points to lead the Hyndman effort.
Paw Paw is at Highland on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
