CUMBERLAND — The Pen-Mar/West Virginia Baseball League is one of the oldest leagues in the state, and League President Terry Helbig hopes the semi-pro league will be able to operate for a 72nd consecutive season.
Last year, the local wooden bat league joined with the Blue Ridge League during the regular season, then each had their own postseasons. The plan is to operate the same way this season, should statewide restrictions because of the coronavirus outbreak be lifted.
“There is a lot of uncertainty, and we understand that baseball is not the No. 1 priority at this time, but we want to let our teams, our players, our sponsors, and prospective players out there who may be interested, that we hope to have league play this year, if allowable,” said Helbig.
“Of course, this would require getting the all-clear from Maryland and West Virginia state governments. We would not operate if that does not occur. But we want to be ready and able to go if restrictions are lifted.
“With high school and college seasons having been canceled, we would be able to provide players with an important opportunity to play summer baseball.”
The Pen-Mar/West Virginia League is the second-oldest semi-pro league in Maryland, having debuted in 1949 with regular seasons and playoffs every year since. The Oakland Oaks are the defending league champions. Other teams include the Cumberland Orioles, the Wheelhouse Titans and Clarksburg Generals.
League alumni include Bob Robertson, 1971 World Series champion with the Pittsburgh Pirates; John Kruk, a three-time NL All-Star and career .300 hitter in the major leagues; Sam Perlozzo, former Baltimore Orioles manager and coach with the 1990 World Series champion Reds; and Leo Mazzone, pitching coach of the 1995 World Series champion Braves. More recently, Travis Harper pitched for Tampa Bay and Tobi Stoner for the New York Mets.
The Blue Ridge League League was named in honor of the original Blue Ridge League, which was a Class D League in the old minor league classification system that included Class D to Class AA. The original Blue Ridge League had teams in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Maryland, including the Cumberland Colts in 1917 and 1918, and the Piedmont/Westernport Drybugs in 1918.
That league debuted in 1915, continued to 1930, and for a short time several teams were affiliated with major league clubs. Hall of Famer Lefty Grove of Lonaconing, at age 20, pitched briefly for Martinsburg. The current Blue Ridge League debuted years later. The Brunswick Orioles have won the league championship 14 times since 2003. The Blue Ridge League includes Brunswick, Martinsburg, Frederick and the Maryland Bay Crabs.
This year, Pen-Mar/West Virginia League teams have plans to play two doubleheaders against each other, and a single doubleheader against the teams from the Blue Ridge League.
For more information, contact Helbig at 301-616-0661.
