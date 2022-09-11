Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High 76F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Rain showers early, then fog developing overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: September 11, 2022 @ 8:52 am
CUMBERLAND — The Pen-Mar WV Baseball League will meet Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Give Your Personal Best Sporting Goods store on National Highway in the Narrows.
