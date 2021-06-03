CUMBERLAND — It took a worldwide pandemic to end the Pen-Mar WV League’s run of consecutive seasons of operation, but the wooden bat summer league hopes to begin another streak Saturday when the Oakland Oaks take on the Cumberland Orioles at the Allegany County Fairgrounds.
The second-oldest semi-pro baseball league in Maryland had a string of 71 consecutive years of operation snapped by COVID-19 last year. Debuting in 1949, the league has served as a valuable opportunity for summer league baseball for current and former high school and college players.
While the Orioles began their season with a doubleheader sweep of the New Oxford Twins, of the South Penn League, in non-league games a week ago, the Pen-Mar WV League opener is Saturday, when the O’s host the Oaks at the Hot Stove Complex in a 1 p.m. twinbill.
Pen-Mar alumni include Bob Robertson, first baseman of the 1971 World Series champion Pittsburgh Pirates; John Kruk, a three-time National League all-star and career .300 hitter in the major leagues; Sam Perlozzo, former major league player, Baltimore Orioles manager and coach of the 1990 World Series champion Cincinnati Reds; and Leo Mazzone, former pitching coach of the Baltimore Orioles and longtime pitching coach of the Atlanta Braves, including the 1995 team that won the World Series.
Most recently, Tobi Stoner (Oakland) pitched for the New York Mets, and Travis Harper (Circleville, West Virginia) pitched for the Tampa Bay Rays.
Because the 2020 season was canceled, the Oaks are the defending Pen-Mar WV League champions, having won the 2019 playoff tournament. That year, the Pen-Mar WV League began playing non-conference games against teams from the nearby Blue Ridge League to complete a 24-game season.
As late as the 1980s, the league boasted up to 12 teams and two divisions. In 2019, the league consisted of the Oaks, the Cumberland Orioles, the Wheelhouse Titans and the Clarksburg Generals.
Because of a late scratch, this year’s league includes three teams: the Oaks, the Orioles and a new entry, the Appalachian Aces. The Oaks and Aces will play home games at Garrett College. The Orioles home field will be at the Hot Stove Complex.
The Pen-Mar WV teams will also play additional non-league games, including twinbills against the Brunswick Orioles, Martinsburg Blue Sox and the Frederick B.C. Elite teams, as well as the Fort Cumberland Post 13 American Legion team. Teams typically play weekend 1 p.m. doubleheaders, in addition to the opportunity to play single-game weeknight evening games at Garrett College or the Hot Stove Complex.
On Sunday, the Blue Sox play the Orioles in a 1 p.m. doubleheader at the Hot Stove Complex.
The Cumberland Orioles and former Tri-State Titans have won Maryland Semi-Pro Baseball championships, with the last one being won by the Orioles in 2018. The Titans were state champs in 2002 and 2009.
Terry Helbig, long-time league official and player and coach of Oakland, is the league president. For more information on the league, contact Helbig at 301-616-0661.
