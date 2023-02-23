FRANKLIN, W.Va. — Pendleton County overcame a 13-point halftime deficit to defeat Frankfort 61-55 on Tuesday night.
The Wildcats (14-7) outscored the Falcons (11-10) in the second half 34-15. Pendleton County led 21-18 after one quarter, but Frankfort took a 40-27 halftime lead.
The Wildcats outscored the Falcons 14-4 in the third quarter and 20-11 in the fourth quarter. Pendleton made 12 of 15 free throws in the fourth quarter and made 23 of 34 in the game.
Chase Owens made three 3s in the first quarter and finished with a game-high 20 points for the Wildcats. Clayton Kisamore scored 19 points including 10 in the second half.
Cam Lynch and Cam Layton each scored 18 points for Frankfort.
Pendleton County 59 Tygarts Valley 46FRANKLIN, W.Va. — A big third quarter led Pendleton County to a 59-46 win over Tygarts Valley on Monday night.
The Wildcats outscored Tygarts Valley 22-6 in the third quarter. Pendleton trailed 10-9 after one quarter and led 19-16 at halftime.
The Bulldogs outscored the Wildcats 24-18 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to complete a comeback.
Jacob Beachler scored 14 second-half points and finished with a game-high 23 points for Pendleton County.
Clayton Kisamore scored 10 of his 11 points in the second half for the Wildcats.
Ethan McGee scored 11 points while Ezra Scott had 10 for the Bulldogs.
Tygarts Valley committed 16 turnovers compared to eight by Pendleton County.
