PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Pendleton County hit six first-half 3-pointers, as the Wildcats cruised against Petersburg, 67-41, on Monday night.
Tanner Townsend buried three treys in the opening quarter to build a 26-8 first-quarter lead, and Cole Day hit two of his three opening half treys in the second period to guide Pendleton to a 38-18 edge at the break.
Pendleton outscored Petersburg, 31-23, after the intermission to extend its margin and improve to 15-3.
Day finished with a game-high 18 points, followed by Townsend with 15, Clayton Kisamore with 13 and Jacob Beachler with nine.
Slade Saville paced the Vikings with 12 points, Bumby Van Meter garnered 10, Zalon Barrick tallied six and Ian Van Meter finished with five.
Petersburg (4-19) is at Frankfort (3-15) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
