MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Marié Perdew exploded for 25 points, as Frankfort dominated the fourth quarter to pull away from Spring Mills, 56-40, on Wednesday.
The Falcons entered the fourth clinging to a 30-27 advantage, but that’s when their offense came alive. Frankfort doubled up the Cardinals 26-13 in the frame for the win.
The squad from Short Gap trailed after each of the first two quarters, 8-4 and 18-14. A 16-9 third frame allowed Frankfort to nose out in front.
Perdew drilled eight field goals — five from 3-point range — shooting 3 for 6 from the line to pace the Falcons. She also grabbed eight rebounds, dished out three assists and tacked on three steals.
Halley Smith contributed 13 points, adding six boards, four assists and four steals for Frankfort. Izzy Layton was the third-leading scorer on the squad with nine points with six rebounds.
For Spring Mills, Mya Griffin (12) and Ella Hawkins (11) led the scoring. Ashiya Domer was the third one on the unit with six points, followed by Faith Bush with four.
The Falcons dropped a hard-fought contest to Hampshire last night 50-48 despite Perdew’s 32-point performance.
Frankfort returns home to face Martinsburg on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
