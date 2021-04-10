MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Marie Perdew scored a game-high 28 points and surpassed a career milestone in the process in leading Frankfort to a 68-53 road victory over Trinity Christian Thursday evening.
Perdew surpassed 1,000 points in her career as she helped Frankfort overcome Trinity by sinking nine baskets with one 3-pointer and 9 of 10 free throws.
The Falcons (12-2) broke open a 28-25 halftime game with a 19-8 third quarter that proved to be the difference as the fourth period went 21-20 in the Falcons' favor.
Hallie Smith returned to score 16 points and Larae Grove added 14. Smith's total came on six baskets with four being from beyond the 3-point line. Grove made two 3-pointers among her five baskets and she hit 2 of 4 free throws.
Trinity (7-5) was led by Ruby Smith-McRobie's team-high 22 points. She made seven baskets and was almost perfect at the line, hitting 8 of 9. Olivia Austin added 15 points and Jenna Barnett scored 14.
Perdew, Michelle Phillips and Arin Lease all had six rebounds while Grove grabbed five. Grove and Smith each had three assists and Smith made four steals and Perdew three.
The Falcons led by one at the end of the first quarter, 19-18.
Frankfort visits Wheeling Central this afternoon at 3:30 p.m. to close out the regular season.
