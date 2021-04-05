SHINNSTON, W.Va. — Marié Perdew poured in 28 points to pace Frankfort as the Falcons bounced back from a Thursday night loss to take down Lincoln, 55-44, on Saturday.
After losing to Petersburg, 69-60, Frankfort raced out to an 18-8 lead at the end of the first quarter and kept the Cougars at arm's length from there, leading 28-17 at halftime and 34-25 entering the fourth.
Perdew's game-high total came on 10 field goals, including three from beyond the arc, and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line. She also grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.
Halley Smith, who grabbed six boards and three steals, also finished in double figures with 11 points on four buckets and 3 for 6 from the foul line.
Arin Lease added six rebounds and two points and Izzy Layton had five boards and knocked down a 3-pointer.
Lincoln also had two players in double figures, led by Madi Martin's 13 points and Ashlyn Riley's 12.
Frankfort (11-2) hosts Hampshire tonight at 7:30.
