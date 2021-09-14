ACCIDENT — The Personal Best/Hartley’s Pizza Patriots shot out to a 40-0 first-quarter lead Saturday against Northern, en route to a 64-6 win over the Steelers.
The Patriots led 56-0 at the half and 64-0 after three before Northern got on the board with six points in the final frame.
Carson Bender carried the ball two times for 35 yards. He scored on a 60-yard punt return, nine-yard pass and 16-yard run. He added three tackles on defense.
Quarterback Noah House was 3 for 3 passing for 85 yards and two TDs, adding an interception return for a touchdown. He picked off another pass, had three tackles and had three carries for 20 yards on the ground.
Jacob VanMeter scored on both of his carries for 96 yards, adding four tackles. Bo Browning tallied a game-best 113 yards on five carries and crossed the end zone once. He ended with three tackles.
Kicker Bobby Brauer was 8 for 8 on extra points.
Mason Bennett snagged a 57-yard pass for a TD, picked off a pass, recovered a fumble and made two tackles.
Kaiden McKenzie also hauled in a 13-yard pass and made four stops on defense.
Dakota Shambaugh and Lanndon Ritchie had four tackles, and Christian Riley made three stops.
The Patriots whole offensive line of Bennett, Shambaugh, McKenzie, Riley, Ritchie, Titus Sheetz, Dylan Leatherman opened up big holes all Saturday.
For Northern, Devon Opel shined, scoring the Steelers’ lone TD on a one-yard run. Caleb Hinebaugh was their defensive standout.
The first-place Patriots (3-0) face the Southern Rams at Greenway Avenue Stadium on Sunday at 2 p.m. Their Division 2 team faces the Ridgeley Rams after the game.
Patriots crush Braddock in DII
CUMBERLAND — Brady O’Neal tossed a trio of touchdown passes and Da’Aron Clark added two scores on the ground, as the Division 2 Patriots beat the Braddock Warriors, 33-6, at the old Allegany High School on Sunday.
The Patriots led 13-0 at halftime. O’Neal tossed a 10-yard TD to Jake Rice (O’Neal hooked up with Colt Resh on the PAT) in the first quarter, and the duo synched up again for a 65-yard score in the second.
Zayce Perkins made it 19-0 after three quarters after he caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from O’Neal.
After Taylor put Braddock on the board with a five-yard scamper, Clark scored two rushing touchdowns of three and four yards — he also ran in both extra points — to give the Patriots a 27-point win.
James Powell and Zayce Perkins had interceptions for the Patriots, and Jordan Bonner and Ti King recovered fumbles.
The Patriots’ offensive MVP’s were Harley Twigg and Clark. Their defensive standouts were Bonner and Taylor Carter. Taylor was Braddock’s top offensive player, and Elijah was their defensive MVP. Braddock’s First names were not provided.
