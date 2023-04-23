MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Petersburg began the Bub Riggleman tournament with four straight wins before falling to Washington, 16-5, in the championship game on Saturday.
The Vikings (19-6) began the second day of the tournament with victories over Musselman, 6-1, and Pendleton County, 11-3.
Against the Applemen, Sam Colaw led off the second inning with a solo home run, and Ella Chew broke the game open later in the inning with a grand slam that made it 5-0.
Colaw tossed a complete-game gem, allowing one unearned run on four hits in seven frames of work, striking out six and walking one to push the Vikings into the semifinals.
Chew led off the first inning with a solo shot against Pendleton County, but the lead didn't hold, as the Wildcats plated three runs to lead 3-2 in the second.
However, Petersburg answered with a five-run second inning, and Pendleton didn't score again.
Chew added a triple and three RBIs in the victory, and Addison Kitzmiller, Braylee Corbin and Colaw all had multi-hit contests. Gracie Carpenter drove in a trio of Vikings.
Colaw again notched a complete-game victory in the circle, allowing three unearned runs on six hits in six innings pitched, fanning nine and walking one.
Baylee Beachler doubled twice for the Wildcats.
In the championship game, Petersburg plated two runs on wild pitches in the top of the fifth to trail 7-5, but Washington pushed nine runs across in the bottom half to win via a run rule.
Colaw hit a home run. Carly Crowder and Courtney Greenfield hit long balls for Washington, which upped its record to 16-2 with the victory.
Petersburg hosts Pendleton County on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Elsewhere in the tournament, host Moorefield (16-7) backed up its 2-0 day Friday with wins over East Hardy, 10-0, and Bishop Walsh, 17-2, on Saturday before falling to Washington, 6-2, in the semifinals.
Marissa Ward cracked three home runs in the triumph over Hardy County rival East Hardy, and Amber Williams threw a complete-game shutout in the run-rule shortened five-inning contest.
Moorefield blasted four big flies one round later against the Spartans, with Williams hitting four and Malina Price and Ward notching one each. Bailee Greise and Izzy Kendall both tallied solo homers for Bishop Walsh.
The Spartans (13-4) tallied a walk-off win over Spring Mills in their opener Saturday.
Down 7-6 in the bottom of the seventh, Ariana Herrera legged out a lead-off single to second base, and Kendall launched a two-run shot over the left-field fence one batter later.
Bailee Greise also hit a home run and drove in three Spartans to match Kendall for a team-high total.
Paige Houghton, Megan Perez and Carissa Ring hit long balls for Spring Mills.
Frankfort (9-10) won its first game Saturday 8-2 over Berkeley Springs before running into eventual champion Washington in a 16-1 defeat.
Avery Noel struck out 13 in a complete-game victory vs. the Indians, allowing two runs on seven hits and walking none in seven frames of work. Noel also went 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored.
Allison Gray and Destiny Parsell doubled for Berkeley Springs.
Up next, Bishop Walsh is at Fort Hill on Monday at 4:30 p.m., Frankfort hosts Musselman in a doubleheader Monday beginning at 5 p.m., East Hardy is at Pendleton County on Monday at 6 p.m., and Moorefield is at Tucker County on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Southern 8, Fort Hill 7
OAKLAND — Southern leveled the score on a wild pitch in the fifth inning, and Miranda Martin pushed the go-ahead run across on a groundout to help the Rams notch a come-from-behind victory on Friday afternoon.
Fort Hill trailed 6-3 entering the top of the fifth inning before pushing four runs across. Lindsey Ternent had the big blow with a two-run double to tie the game, and Nakiah Dunn made it 7-6 Sentinels on a groundout.
However, singles by Liberty Sweitzer and Emelee Parks set up the game-tying wild pitch in the bottom of the fifth, and Martin groundout out to score the decisive tally.
Bailey Schmidt held Fort Hill scoreless in the last two innings to get the win in the circle for Southern.
Southern out-hit Fort Hill, 11-9. Parks and Sweitzer had three-hit days. Parks drove in two Rams, and Sweitzer scored three times herself.
Dunn and Paetyn Davis led Fort Hill with two hits apiece.
Southern (4-10, 2-3 Western Maryland Athletic Conference) hosts Preston on Monday at 5 p.m. Fort Hill (4-8, 2-4 WestMAC) hosts Bishop Walsh on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.