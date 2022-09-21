DUNMORE, W.Va. — For the first time in 30 years, Petersburg has won its first four games to begin a season.
The Vikings’ latest victory came at the expense of Pocahontas County, as Petersburg ended the game with 34 unanswered points to escape with a 47-18 win last Friday.
On Monday, Petersburg was rewarded for its 4-0 record with the No. 5 ranking in the area sportswriter poll.
Petersburg running back Peyton Day continued his monster start to the season against Pocahontas, rushing for a season-high 192 yards on 20 carries, including a 70-yard touchdown run during the second quarter.
As a team, Petersburg pounded Pocahontas County for 390 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Quarterback Bumby Van Meter rushed for 94 yards and three TDs on seven touches, and Trace Rohrbaugh had eight carries for 87 yards and two touchdowns.
Through four games, Day has 58 carries for 477 yards (8.2 yards a carry) and eight touchdowns, and he’s caught nine passes for 202 yards and three scores.
The last season Petersburg started 4-0 was in 1992, when the Vikings won five straight games to begin the season under coach Dave Fincham.
During that Petersburg team’s run, the Vikings shut out Berkeley Springs, Moorefield, Hampshire and Westmar, before Frankfort put an end to the unbeaten start with a 22-0 victory.
Thirty years later, Petersburg will look to join that team with a 5-0 start when the Vikings are at Moorefield (2-2) on Friday at 7 p.m.
No. 3 Frankfort 45 Berkeley Springs 14
BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Five Frankfort rushers finished with 50 or more yards, as the No. 3 Falcons pounded Berkeley Springs on the ground last Friday night.
Frankfort, which has now achieved a 4-0 start in three consecutive seasons, averaged more than 12.48 yards a carry as a team. The Falcons needed just 29 rushes to rack up 362 yards and five touchdowns.
Through four games, the Falcons are averaging 278.3 rushing yards a game and 8.6 yards per carry.
Fullback Parker VanMeter was Frankfort’s leading rusher against Berkeley Springs with 83 yards and a TD on eight carries, just ahead of quarterback Luke Robinette, who had 77 yards and a score on five totes.
Jacob Nething had three carries for 65 yards, Tyrique Powell had three runs for 61 yards and two TDs, and Landen Kinser ended with 59 yards and a touchdown on four touches.
Robinette completed 2 of 4 passes for 54 yards, both to John Anderson III. After four weeks, Anderson has seven grabs for 309 yards and two touchdowns.
Anderson had an interception return for a touchdown, Robinette and Nething intercepted passes, and Chase Snyder and Daniel Marley sacked the Berkeley Springs quarterback once each.
Frankfort will try to avenge its 2021 loss to Northern when it hosts the Huskies (2-1) on Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.