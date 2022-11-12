LINDSIDE, W.Va. — Petersburg will aim for its first playoff win in school history this afternoon when it takes on top-seeded James Monroe at 1:30 p.m.
The Vikings (7-3), seeded 16th in Class A, will look to hand James Monroe (10-0) its first loss of the season. A win would also give Petersburg its first eight-win season since 1983, when it went 8-2 under coach Greg Dorn.
Petersburg has never won nine football games in a season.
Petersburg has been to the postseason two other times. The Vikings first made the playoffs in 1993, when they fell to East Bank, 14-3. They lost to Nicholas County, 41-10, in 2018.
This Petersburg squad is led by do-it-all running back Peyton Day, who is the area’s leading rusher with 1,353 yards and 22 touchdowns on 147 carries. Through the air, Day has caught 16 passes for 324 yards and seven TDs.
Quarterback Bumby Van Meter has 995 yards passing with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions, adding 619 yards and seven touchdowns with his legs.
Petersburg averages 38.8 points a game and allows 18.7. James Monroe scores at a 33.8 per-game clip while surrendering 4.8.
The 48 points allowed by James Monroe this year is the fewest it’s allowed in school history, just under the previous record of 53 points in 2002. Its undefeated season is the school’s sixth and first since 2006.
Mavericks quarterback Layton Dowdy has thrown for 1,164 yards, 17 touchdowns and four interceptions. Running back Cooper Ridgeway has more than 1,200 total yards and 16 touchdowns.
Petersburg and James Monroe have one common opponent in Pendleton County. The Vikings beat the Wildcats (4-6), 52-6, while James Monroe escaped Pendleton with a 6-0 win.
