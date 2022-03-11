CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It was a tale of two halves for Petersburg against Parkersburg Catholic, but to the dismay of the Vikings' faithful, the Crusaders' were far too one-sided.
The halftime locker room tempered the first-half Parkersburg Catholic storm, as Petersburg weathered the pestering Crusaders' press to win the second half 25-18.
The catch? Parkersburg Catholic built a one-time 29-point lead before Petersburg got going, and that was enough to coast past the Vikings, 57-37, on Friday at the Charleston Civic Center.
For the second year in a row, Petersburg's postseason run ended in the Class AA state semifinals.
"I thought they were fantastic in the first half of the ball game," Vikings head coach Jon Webster said. "We just weren't able to overcome that start. First of all, we have to tip our cap to them, because they came out and really did the things that they wanted to do.
"I'm proud of our girls for the way they fought in the second half. We kind of settled down a little bit. ... I was pleased with the way we kept fighting."
No. 4 Petersburg (21-5) knew it had a tall order ahead of it, with No. 1 Parkersburg Catholic (23-0) boasting a record of 66-1 over the previous three seasons and one of the best players in the state of West Virginia.
The 20-point margin Friday was Catholic's second-closest margin of the entire season behind a nine-point win over Class A No. 1 Gilmer County.
Maybe the Vikings showed their opponents too much respect, maybe they didn't show enough or maybe it was just one of those days. Either way, the result was the same, as Catholic opened to a 10-0 lead and used a 20-4 run to cruise into halftime up 39-12.
One thing was certain. Parkersburg Catholic's length, particularly that of All-State, 5-foot-10 guard Leslie Huffman, was a problem.
Huffman finished with eight of Catholic's 13 steals; and, though Petersburg actually turned the ball over less than it did in a win over Frankfort on Tuesday (23-20), the Crusaders cashed in their chances.
Parkersburg Catholic racked up 26 points off turnovers to Petersburg's seven.
"We've turned the ball over down here and won games," Webster said. "If you told me 20, it's not the number you want, but I'd have probably thought that wouldn't be terrible. ... It seemed like every time we turned it over it was two points."
When the game appeared to be out of reach, Petersburg went back to work. The halftime break proved wonders, and the Vikings shook off the first-half rust from the field to shoot 11 of 21 after intermission.
Braylee Corbin hit back-to-back baseline jumpers, and Mackenzie Kitzmiller's 3-pointer, which was partially blocked, rattled into the basket to get the deficit down to 53-35 with 4:26 left in the fourth.
Parkersburg Catholic head coach Marty Vierheller dismissed any notion that his players coasted during the second half with a rematch against Wyoming East, who the Crusaders lost to in the state title bout last year, looming on Saturday.
"It was not a matter of, 'Oh well we've got this game won,'" Vierheller said. "No. Our girls don't think like that, they're too smart for that. I think it's a matter of we didn't execute like we should've. And also, Petersburg said, 'We're not gonna lay down for anybody.'
"I know that they're disappointed. I've been there. I know his girls are broken-hearted, and I understand that as well. I just want to make sure they understand that, from Parkersburg Catholic's viewpoint, we consider them really classy. They certainly deserve to be here."
Parkersburg Catholic eventually settled the game down, showing respect by trying to play the clock as Petersburg inched closer.
As expected, Huffman put on a show, scoring 25 points and pulling down seven rebounds. She was money from the line, too, making 9 of 10 attempts.
Petersburg guard Kennedy Kaposy did well defending Huffman early on, limiting the senior standout to a 1 for 4 start from the field, but Huffman made five of her next seven for 17 first-half scores.
After halftime, Petersburg limited Huffman to just 2 of 11 shooting and Catholic to 6 of 24 as a team.
"She controls the tempo for them, and when the ball's in her hands, anything can happen," Webster said. "I thought Kennedy did a pretty decent job at times, but I think Kennedy's 5-6 or 5-7. She jumps well, but it's tough to find someone that moves like that with that kind of size.
"She's a really tough matchup for anybody."
Corbin paced Petersburg in the first half, hitting the 3-pointer to end a nearly four-minute scoring drought to start the game, with seven points. Corbin finished with 13 points on 6 of 12 shooting and pulled down nine boards.
"Getting the ball over them while shooting was a really big challenge we had to get through," Corbin said. "I was hitting today, and once I got something going, I just kept doing it. When I kept doing it, it kept working. So then I just rode with that the rest of the game."
Mickala Taylor was second on the Vikings with seven points, and Kaposy and Abby Alt ended with six. Alt sank a 3 during the Vikings' second-half resurgence. Mackenzie Kitzmiller dished out a game-high five assists.
Taylor and Kitzmiller, along with Sadie Dayton and Brooklynn Rohrbaugh, move on as seniors. The class is one of the few that can boast that they made two Final Four appearances during their high school basketball careers.
"What I'm going to remember most is just the laughs and the fun memories we've had," Taylor said. "The practices, and everything we've had together. We do everything together, and I'm going to miss that."
Kaposy, Corbin and Alt will return to the Petersburg sideline next year in addition to up-and-comers who will take on greater roles, like Nellie Whetzel and Jailyn Cook.
As for what Petersburg can improve upon next year?
"Coming out and starting off strong right out of the gate," Alt said. "Instead of getting down and trying to fight back."
With consecutive trips to the state semifinals under their belt, the Vikings have shown that they can replicate success. But for now, that elusive first state title remains an arm's length out of reach.
"We do have a lot of kids (coming back), some of them were starters and some of them were coming off the bench," Webster said. "This year's team had some similarities with last year's with how we did things. Playing hard, playing together as a team. Those things are going to stay the same.
"Stylistically, it could look a little different. We don't know, but I'm excited to see what these young ones can do next year too."
