WEST UNION, W.Va. — Sam Colaw pitched her third complete game in as many games, the final one a 9-2 victory over Doddridge County on Wednesday to punch the Vikings’ ticket to the state tournament.
Colaw, who has thrown 20 innings and 322 pitches since Monday, went the distance again in a decisive Game 3 in the Class A, Region II title game. She allowed two runs on five hits with nine Ks and two walks in seven frames of work.
The Vikings (25-8) offense plated three runs in the third to take a 6-1 lead, and they tacked on three insurance runs to pull away from Doddridge (23-9) for good.
Hannah Hamric was 3 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored; she hammered a solo home run in the second inning and also doubled.
Addy Kitzmiller was 2 for 5 with a triple and a run batted in; Gracie Carpenter was 2 for 5 with a double; Makenah Shriver doubled and drove in a pair; and Colaw and Ella Chew finished 2 for 4.
Kenna Curran took the loss for Doddridge, allowing nine runs (seven earned) on 14 hits in seven innings of work.
Bell Holtz and Shelby Dolly doubled for the Bulldogs.
After dropping the first game 8-1, Colaw tossed a complete-game three-hit shutout, striking out 10 and walking one in Game 2 on Tuesday.
Petersburg blew the game open with a six-run sixth inning.
Olivia Kimble went 2 for 4 with a triple, a double and a run batted in, Chew doubled and had two RBIs, and Braylee Corbin also drove in a pair.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.