PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Petersburg scored five runs in the fifth inning to come back and beat No. 5 East Hardy, 5-3, in the section playoffs on Thursday.
The Vikings (16-9) are the last remaining team in the winners bracket of the Class A, Region II, Section 2 playoffs. They'll host the winner of East Hardy (16-11) and Moorefield (10-15) in the championship.
Petersburg trailed 3-0 entering the bottom of the sixth frame before Kaleb Kuhn tied the game with a two-run double. Peyton Tingler made it 5-3 Vikings one batter later with another two-RBI two-bagger.
Tingler then stepped on the mound and struck out the side in order to pick up the save. He went 2 for 4 at the plate.
Bumby Van Meter was the winning pitcher, allowing three unearned runs on six hits in six innings of work. The left-hander struck out six and walked three.
Noah Sager was tabbed with a no decision despite a quality start in which he allowed one run on three hits in five innings of work, striking out five and walking six.
Levi Mongold took the loss.
Nate Smith and Ashton Haslacker had two hits apiece for the Cougars.
Moorefield 14, Tucker County 8
MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — In the other half of the section, Moorefield scored six runs in the fourth inning and four in the sixth to eliminate Tucker County in a slugfest Thursday.
Tucker clawed to within 10-8 in the sixth frame before the Yellow Jackets pulled away for good.
Adam Landes paced Moorefield with a 2 for 2 day with a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored. Guyan Kahangirwe and Oliver Crites also had two hits apiece.
Freshman Trevor Baldwin picked up the win on the mound, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits in four innings of work, striking out seven and walking one.
Ethan Rosenau took the loss for Tucker County, which outhit Moorefield, 12-10. Mason Kisamore and Xander Lambert had three hits each for Tucker.
East Hardy 4, Moorefield 1
BAKER, W.Va. — East Hardy rode its pitching and defense past Moorefield on Wednesday
The Cougars were led by a complete game by Shayne Sisler. He allowed four hits, one run and a walk with six strikeouts.
Six different Cougars recorded a hit. Evan Hamilton had one of them and also drew a pair of walks. Mason Hamilton's hit was a triple in the first inning that gave East Hardy a 1-0 lead.
Alex Miller hit a solo home run for the Yellow Jackets in the fourth inning. He led Moorefield with two hits including the home run.
Gary Weese went 2 2/3 innings for the Yellow Jackets. He allowed three hits, three runs and three walks with a strikeout.
James Williams went 3 1/3 innings, allowing three hits, one run and two walks with a strikeout.
