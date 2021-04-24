OAKLAND — After Southern's Jordyn Warnick hit a home run in the seventh to tie the game, Petersburg scored two runs on an error in the eighth to defeat the Rams, 6-4, on Friday in high school softball action.
The Vikings struck first with a pair of unearned runs in the second off Warnick before Maddy Champ scored in the fifth to make it 3-0. Champ had two hits, including a double, for Petersburg.
Kierra Wilson singled and later scored in the fifth to get Southern on the board. In the sixth, Natalie Wood ripped a two-run double to score Koley Richard and Luci Dawson and tie the game at 3-3 entering the seventh.
The Vikings retook the lead in the top half before Warnick blasted a two-out home run to tie the game again at 4-4.
Cammy Colaw and Caitlyn Cooper scored on an infield error in extra innings to give the Vikings the win. Hannah Lafferty struck out 10 and yielded nine hits.
Warnick struck out 12 while giving up six hits for the Rams.
