SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Petersburg was four outs away from a spot in the Class A state title game, but the defending champs just refused to lose.
The Vikings led 3-2 with two outs in the sixth, but an error on a Wahama bunt allowed the tying run to come home. Lauren Noble blew the game open with a bases-clearing double later in the inning.
Petersburg put runners on the bases late, but it couldn’t quite bring them home in a loss to Wahama, 7-3, to fall into the loser’s bracket.
The Vikings (19-3) will face St. Marys (20-9) on Thursday at 9:45 a.m. for a spot in the Class A title game. Wahama awaits the winner in the championship later at 2:15 p.m. The 9:45 a.m. winner will have to beat Wahama twice to capture the title.
Both pitchers pitched all 14 innings of the day for their respective squads. Wahama ace Mikie Lieving, after striking out 15 in a win over Midland Trail in the morning, fanned 13 Vikings.
Still, Petersburg had the right-hander on the ropes. Sissy Kitzmiller gave Petersburg a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the fourth with a ground-rule double that plated a pair.
The Vikings put runners on second and third in the fifth after a Brooklynn Rohrbaugh one-out double and a bunt single by Kennedy Kaposy, who smartly took second on the same play when nobody on Wahama covered the bag.
However, Lieving got out of the jam — the first of three straight scoreless frames — to give Wahama a chance to get back in it facing a one-run deficit, and Noble delivered.
Petersburg opened the day with a 5-3 win over St. Marys.
The Blue Devils loaded the bases with one out in the seventh, but Sammy Colaw recorded a strikeout looking — her 11th of the game — and shortstop Mickala Taylor fielded the final out to help the Vikings hang on.
St. Marys opened to a 1-0 lead in the first frame on a one-out double by Cali Masters that dipped just below the glove of a diving Kaposy in centerfield.
Petersburg plated four runs in the third to take control. Kitzmiller grounded an RBI single up the middle that just missed Masters’ glove in the circle to tie the game at 1-all.
Taylor poked a pitch back to the mound, this time catching a piece of Masters’ glove, but it trickled into right field for a pair of RBIs. Colaw made it 4-1 with a two-out, run-scoring triple.
Masters got a run back in the bottom of the third with an RBI single. Braylee Corbin answered with an RBI groundout in the fifth, and Ava Giovinazzi pushed a run across in the sixth to trim the St. Marys deficit to 5-3 entering the seventh.
However, Petersburg was able to hold off the late rally to drop the Blue Devils to the loser’s bracket.
The Vikings scored five runs on four hits with one error, and St. Marys plated three runs on nine hits and on error.
