SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Petersburg beat St. Marys, 7-6, in eight innings to advance to the Class A state championship game, but the Vikings fell to Wahama, 4-3, on Thursday to finish as runner-ups.
Wahama led 4-1 entering the sixth inning when Sissy Kitzmiller and Braylee Corbin notched RBI singles to draw Petersburg to within a run.
However, Wahama ace Mikie Lieving retired the side in order in the seventh to give the White Falcons (29-2) their second consecutive state championship.
Lieving picked up the win after allowing three runs on nine hits with 13 strikeouts in seven innings of work. In three complete-game wins over two days, Lieving struck out 42 batters.
Petersburg right-handed pitcher Sammy Colaw was tabbed with the loss after she surrendered four runs (three earned) on eight hits with two Ks and one walk.
Mickala Taylor, Corbin and Colaw had multi-hit performances for Petersburg, which finished the season with a 20-4 record.
In the first Class A game of the day, Petersburg scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extras, and Taylor notched the walk-off single with one out in the eighth to keep the Vikings alive.
An error on a Taylor grounder allowed Petersburg to pull within a run in the seventh, and St. Marys committed another error on a Brooklynn Rohrbaugh ground ball with two outs to send the game into extra innings.
Colaw pitched all eight innings to get the win, allowing six runs (one earned) on eight base hits with seven strikeouts and one base on balls. Ella Smith was tabbed with the loss for St. Marys, which also lost to Petersburg, 5-3, in the teams’ tournament opener on Wednesday.
Jaslyn Shook paced the Petersburg lineup with three singles, Corbin singled and doubled, and Taylor and Colaw tallied a pair of RBIs each. Smith and Ella Bullman notched two hits apiece to lead St. Marys (20-10).
Taylor, Colaw and Corbin were selected to the Class A All-Tournament team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.