PETERSBURG, W.Va. — In a battle of teams with spotless records, Petersburg led from start to finish to blow by Hampshire, 63-34, at home on Friday.
Jenna Burgess and Kym Minnich set the tone early for the Vikings, combining for 15 of Petersburg's 19 first-quarter points to go up 19-10 at quarter's end.
Taking after their lead, the rest of the squad go involved in the scoring.
Six different players hit from the field in the second quarter — nine players ended the night with points for the Vikings — as Petersburg blew the game open with a 37-19 halftime edge.
Petersburg outscored Hampshire 26-15 after the break to put an exclamation point on the win.
Hampshire came in undefeated with road triumphs vs. Berkeley Springs, Washington and the Yellow Jackets. The Trojans' most impressive success, though, came at home against Class AA No. 4 Frankfort, 50-48.
The Vikings entered the night with a 3-0 record after a road win over Keyser and home victories against Moorefield and Tucker County.
Minnich led Petersburg with a game-high 18 points on eight field goals, making 2 of 3 foul shots. Burgess followed with 13 points on five field goals with 3 for 4 foul shooting.
Elsewhere for the Vikings, Kayla Lantz and Mickala Taylor each contributed seven points to the victory, followed by Kennedy Kaposy with six, and Carley Turner and Braylee Corbin — who both tallied four apiece.
Tristen Miller and Abby Alt also scored, garnering two points each.
Hampshire's top offensive player was Gracie Fields, who had 13 points on five field goals — one a 3-pointer — shooting 2 for 4 from the charity stripe.
Jadyn Judy drilled two triples and made another two-pointer for eight points; Ellen Keaton made a trio of two's for six points. Liz Pryor (3), Carisma Shanholtz (2) and Hannah Ault (2) finished out the scoring for Hampshire.
Petersburg (4-0) faces East Hardy on the road tomorrow at 7 p.m.
Hampshire (4-1) takes on Keyser at home tonight at 7:30 p.m.
-----
Frankfort 77
Spring Mills 52
SHORT GAP — Two other scorers scored at least 15 points to compliment Marié Perdew's game-high 26, as Frankfort crushed Spring Mills, 77-52, on Saturday.
Falcons head coach Mike Miller has been hoping Frankfort could get star scorer Perdew some help on the offensive end.
Against the Cardinals, Perdew finally got it.
Halley Smith exploded for a 22-point outing, making eight field goals and 5 for 7 foul shots. She also had four assists and six steals.
Larae Grove contributed 15 points on four field goals with 7 for 10 from the charity stripe, to go along with six steals and six rebounds.
Perdew tallied her game-best mark on nine field goals, converting on 5 of 7 foul shot chances. The junior notched a team-high tying nine rebounds.
The Falcons were sharp on offense form the get-go to the tune of 24 first-quarter points against just 10 for Spring Mills.
Following two relatively even periods — Frankfort won the second and third 35-33 — the Falcons took a 16-point lead into the fourth, before pulling away to win by 25.
Arin Lease nearly tallied a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds for Frankfort. Izzy Layton scored five points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out six assists.
Spring Mills' high scorer was Mya Griffin, who tallied 18 points and drilled four three-pointers. Ella Jones was second on the squad with 11 points, followed by Ella Hawkins' eight.
In the JV game, Spring Mills edged out Frankfort, 36-31.
Keleigh Pownall (16) and Tory Henry (12) commanded the bulk of the scoring in the Cardinals' win.
The Falcons were paced by Lilyan Mills, who scored seven points, and Veronica Vanmenter, who had six.
Frankfort (5-1) has a huge test tonight on the road against North Marion at 7:30 p.m.
