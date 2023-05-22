WEST UNION, W.Va. — Petersburg moved a game away from advancing to the state tournament, routing Doddridge County, 11-0, in five innings Monday.
The Vikings (18-9) host Game 2 of the best-of-three Class A, Region II championship series on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Doddridge County fell to 24-9.
Bumby Van Meter threw a complete-game shutout on two hits with eight strikeouts and three walks in five innings. Doddridge County used four pitchers, with its starter, Colt Sutton, taking the loss after allowing six runs in two innings.
Elijah Kuykendall went 2 for 3 with a triple and three runs batted in; Ethan Taylor was 2 for 2 with a double, two ribbies and two runs scored; and Kaleb Kuhn singled twice and scored two times.
