CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Petersburg guard Kennedy Kaposy couldn't get a shot to fall for much of the first half on Tuesday, but she sunk two, right before halftime, to completely flip the game.
Part IV of the Petersburg-Frankfort series, this time in the Class AA state semifinals, was a back-and-forth affair. The first team to garner separation seemed likely to be the one moving up the bracket.
Kaposy made sure it was the Vikings, as the guard hit a jumper and took a steal the other way to give Petersburg a lead at the half. The buckets were part of a larger 17-2 run that thoroughly altered the proceedings.
Despite a late Frankfort comeback and some Petersburg nerves closing it out, the No. 4-seeded Vikings held off the No. 5 Falcons, 47-41, on Tuesday afternoon to advance to the state semifinals for the second consecutive season.
"Not always the prettiest, but we're not as concerned with looking pretty as we are with winning," Petersburg head coach Jon Webster said. "Frankfort is a really solid ball club, and we knew we were going to have to play well to beat them.
"The last minute of the second quarter was probably the turning point in the game for us. ... We kind of carried some of that energy into the second half and it led to a big third quarter."
A lot was on the line at the Charleston Civic Center. Petersburg (21-4), winners of two of the three meetings between the two schools coming in, was looking for its second consecutive Final Four appearance after not making states the previous 13 seasons.
Frankfort was looking to get back to the semis for the first time since 2019, when the Falcons made back-to-back trips in Abby Beeman's junior and senior seasons.
Both teams' desire was easily discernable, as was evident by the scoreboard — the largest first-half lead was three points by both squads. However, the Vikings' 15-point run that put them up 31-19 to end the third proved to be the decisive blow.
Frankfort — which battled injuries all season, most notably to reigning Times-News Area Player of the Year Marié Perdew in the opener — finishes head coach Steve Willison's first season 15-8.
"They started pressing, and we started to get into a run-and-gun game. That threw us out of sync," Willison said. "They pressure for that reason, so you run down and shoot a shot instead of run your offense. We kind of fell into that trap a little bit.
"We held (the deficit) at 10, but that's a hard hole to get out of."
Petersburg didn't shoot well from the field (34.9%) or the free-throw line (15 for 30), but they generated significantly more scoring opportunities than Frankfort during the first three quarters.
The Vikings had 11 more shot attempts at the half thanks to a 7-2 edge in offensive rebounds. During Petersburg's third-quarter flurry, when it scored 14 of the first 16 points of the second half, the squad forced the Falcons into six turnovers. The Vikings had none.
Yet, before that, Kaposy delivered the calming two buckets for four of her nine points, giving Petersburg the momentum it needed with an 18-16 lead at halftime.
Despite missing her first four shots of the day, the junior never lost focus.
"It gave us all some confidence to get back into it," Kaposy said of the four-point swing at the end of the first half. "I wasn't completely down, but it helped me too to get some confidence back."
Defensively, the Petersburg press ended with 17 steals, and Kaposy accounted for eight of them. The Vikings held the Falcons scoreless for more than four minutes after halftime and forced 27 turnovers for the game.
"Our defensive pressure was as good as I've seen it," Webster said. "I thought the effort of every girl that played in the (third) quarter was fantastic."
Frankfort was a completely different team once the fourth quarter began, but Petersburg was too far ahead.
Halley Smith hit a pair of free throws and scored in transition to cut the deficit to 31-23, and, though Petersburg heightened the lead back up to 14, the Falcons battled again to make it a two-shot game.
In her final high school basketball game, Smith finished with 14 points, scoring 10 after halftime, to go along with four steals. The senior made all eight of her free-throw attempts during the second half.
"It's been memorable, and I'll never take any of it for granted," Smith said of her time at Frankfort. "I play with, in all the sports, the best teammates. They're always there for each other, they always have my back."
Lease continued her impressive end to the season, backing up a 22-point, 10-rebound outing against Trinity in the co-region finals last week with 11 points and six rebounds. Larae Grove added eight points and six boards, and Emily Smith finished with six points.
With their senior seasons awaiting, Lease and Grove appear primed to take the next step. Frankfort will need to replace Halley and Emily Smith, Veronica VanMeter and Mackenzie Long.
"With the offseason coming, we're going to put in as much work as we can," Lease said. "We just said in the hallway, 'Third time's the charm.' We're hoping to be back next year."
"The offseason, it means a lot to work hard as a team and to be together," Grove said. "We love each other. We're going to miss our seniors, but now it's our turn to come back and keep the tradition going and get back to Charleston."
Braylee Corbin tallied a game-high seven points before the intermission to lead Petersburg; she finished with a team-high 13 points and eight rebounds. Mackenzie Kitzmiller had five points in the first half, including a deep 3-pointer from the top of the key, as part of her nine-point outing.
While Petersburg's nucleus in 2021-22 isn't the same as the group last year — led by All-Area first-teamers Jenna Burgess and Kayla Lantz — the experience gleaned from being on that squad proved useful on Tuesday.
"Coming back, we knew what we needed to do, just come out and play," Kaposy said. "We weren't as nervous as last year."
"It was a familiar experience for all of us," Corbin said. "I think that helped us coming into this year."
Frankfort used a similar flurry to Petersburg's that ended the first half to escape the opening quarter up 11-10.
Lease, who had six first-half points, drilled a mid-range jumper to end a 7-0 Petersburg run and pull the Falcons to within a point. Grove notched a put-back for the lead on their next possession. Grove and Halley Smith had four points during the first half.
But that was the last time Frankfort would lead after a quarter, as Petersburg used a big run, and held on, to advance to the state semifinals once again.
Up next, Petersburg will face the winner of No. 1 Parkersburg Catholic (21-0) and No. 8 Buffalo (13-7) on Friday at 1 p.m.
