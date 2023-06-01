CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Petersburg may be new to making the state tournament this millennium, but it is far more experienced than its opponent, who has never made it.
Still, Petersburg (19-9), seeded No. 4 in Class A, is the underdog against No. 1 Tyler Consolidated (31-6) in its state semifinal game.
The Vikings have another thing going for them. In each of their previous state appearances, they’ve advanced to the championship game, winning the 1980 and ‘86 Class AA titles.
Petersburg will try to make it a perfect 4 for 4 in championship game trips at GoMart Ballpark on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
“I know that they have a couple decent pitchers,” Petersburg head coach Mike Landis said. “A lot of speed, probably similar to us and how we play the game. We’ve watched some videos of them, got some reports.
“It’ll be a good game. Neither team knows each other. I don’t know if the pitching is going to be overpowering. They throw a lot of breaking balls. Throughout the year, the kids have faced some really good pitching in our area. That should help us.”
Petersburg advanced to the state tournament with a pair of dominant wins in the Class A, Region II playoffs, besting Doddridge County (24-10), 11-0 and 11-1, to sweep the three-game series.
The Vikings’ latest triumphs are part of a string of 11 victories in 12 games.
Petersburg, a young team that starts six freshmen and sophomores, is ahead of schedule, and the formula to the Grant County team’s success boils down to three facets: putting the ball in play, throwing strikes and wreaking havoc on the basepaths.
With a team .343 batting average, the Vikings have seven hitters slashing better than .300 in Peyton Tingler (.458), Bumby Van Meter (.458), Ethan Taylor (.423), Kaleb Kuhn (.375), Clay Arbaugh (.325), Colon Mauzy (.310) and Elijah Kuykendall (.306).
The Vikings have just one senior in their regular lineup, but he’s been a special one.
Van Meter, who is signed to play baseball at the University of Charleston, has slugged a team-high 21 extra-base hits, driven in 26 runs and scored 37 times himself.
He’s also joined by Tingler, Taylor and Kuykendall as Vikings who have earned more free passes than times struck out.
On the mound, the left-handed hurler is having one of the best statistical seasons in school history, setting a new single-season school strikeout record with an area-leading 102 Ks to go along with a 6-1 record and 1.42 earned-run average in 59 1/3 innings pitched.
Van Meter will be on the bump Thursday to start against Tyler Consolidated.
“He’s a leader,” Landis said. “He did the same thing in football and basketball, and he does it in the classroom too.
“When he’s on the mound, I think the kids know there’s an opportunity here that we can win this. ... Bumby is going to start the game and fill the zone up with strikes. Keep guys off the bases and keep their running game down.”
While Petersburg draws a talented Tyler Consolidated team, it is no stranger to tough opposition having faced Martinsburg, Keyser and Southern twice and Allegany and Northern once.
The Vikings also hold a 3-1 record against East Hardy this year, which finished 17-12. The Cougars split with Martinsburg and defeated Musselman, 5-4. The Applemen notably handed Allegany one of its four regular-season defeats.
“I think when you’re playing teams, man-for-man, that are better because we’re very young, it helps prepare you,” Landis said. “Our whole section and region plays a tough schedule.”
On the other side, Tyler Consolidated is known for the same calling cards as the Vikings.
One notable similarity comes down to the running game. Petersburg has stolen 139 bases (Van Meter 24, Arbaugh 23, Taylor 21), and Tyler has swiped 126 — led by Jayden Helmick, who has stolen an eye-popping 52 bases.
Helmick, who is signed to play at Glenville State, leads Tyler in batting average (.417), home runs (seven), triples (four), RBIs (38) and runs scored (56) on offense.
The right-hander is also Tyler’s top arm, boasting a 0.70 earned run average in 70 innings pitched with 94 strikeouts to 23 walks.
As a team, Tyler has a 1.61 ERA and bats .322.
Tyler has six hitters who exceed a .300 average: Helmick, Ethan Clark (.379), Zade Billings (.375), Hayden Brown (.352), Carson Gorby (.342) and Ty Walton (.323).
One of the keys to Petersburg on Thursday will be to make the routine plays — Tyler made just 34 errors in 38 games compared to 62 in 28 contests by the Vikings — and getting off to a fast start to get the running game going.
Win or lose, it’s been a successful year for Petersburg, but the Vikings will give it their all to make it to championship Saturday.
Not many pegged Petersburg for a run this deep at the start of the year, and here it is, two wins away from a title.
“They’re hard-nosed kids,” Landis said. “They rally around each other and play hard. I think that sometimes separates teams. You don’t have to have 6 or 8 seniors on the field. They play together, and they’ll be playing for their school. That goes a long way.”
