SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Petersburg’s season came to an end on Thursday, falling to St. Marys 6-0 in the Class A state tournament.
The Vikings (26-10) were held to three hits and committed three errors.
St. Marys led 2-0 after four innings before scoring four runs in the fifth to pull away for good.
Sam Colaw went six innings for Petersburg, allowing seven hits, four earned runs and two walks with seven strikeouts.
Colaw, Braylee Corbin and Kylei Berg each had a hit for the Vikings.
Cali Masters went six innings for the Blue Devils, allowing three hits and one walk with 10 strikeouts.
Ella Smith struck out three in a scoreless seventh inning.
Autumn Mossor led the Blue Devils with two hits.
St. Marys went on to play in the state title game, where it lost 3-1 to Wahama, who won its third consecutive Class A crown.
Corbin named to All-Tournament team
Petersburg catcher Braylee Corbin was named to the Class A All-Tournament team on Thursday.
Corbin had at least one hit in each of the three games she played in.
Corbin’s best game was Petersburg’s opener against Greenbrier West, when she went 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI.
