CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Petersburg doesn’t have much time to celebrate its West Virginia state tournament opening-round victory over Charleston Catholic, with a semifinal matchup versus powerhouse Wyoming East on the horizon.
The No. 2 Warriors (9-2), winners of the 2016 state title and runner-ups in the last two tournaments, will be an entirely different animal for the No. 3 Vikings (15-1) when the teams meet with a trip to the final on the line on Friday at 9:30 a.m.
“I think it’ll be a good matchup,” Petersburg head coach Jon Webster said. “It’s going to be a tough and physical game. Whoever is going to take care of the basketball is who is going to end up on top. Whoever controls the tempo will have the edge.
“They’re a team that’s been there. Their coach knows what to expect. Charleston Catholic wanted to disrupt us, Wyoming East wants to play fast. It’s about controlling the speed of the game for them.”
In their quarterfinal bout, the Vikings edged the Irish 49-46 behind a late-game bucket by Jenna Burgess and a series of defensive stands down the stretch.
Petersburg’s balanced offense was on full display, led by Kym Minnich (11 points), Kayla Lantz (9), Kennedy Kaposy (8) and Braylee Corbin (7). Kaposy and Corbin came off the bench to outscore Charleston Catholic, 15-1, in that department.
Meanwhile, Wyoming East dominated its quarterfinal matchup with Mingo Central, 60-32, Wednesday night.
Guard play was paramount, as Skylar Davidson led the way with 19 points and seven assists. Abby Russell was a solid guard, tallying nine points herself.
In the post, Daisha Summers scored 12 with nine rebounds.
“I think they have a couple guards that are really dynamic, Davidson and Russell,” Webster said. “Summers is another really tough player. They put a lot of pressure on people with those three.”
While Webster had the benefit of scouting the matchup between the Warriors and Mingo Central, Wyoming East head coach Angie Boninsegna didn’t have much to offer when asked what she knew about Petersburg after the Warriors’ win.
The off day Thursday will undoubtedly be of use to Wyoming East.
“Not a lot, I’ll be honest with you,” she said. “We’ll do a lot of game film (Thursday). I heard that they like defense like we do. They have to be a good little team because they made it to the state semifinals.”
If Petersburg is to win and get back to the state championship for the fourth time, its first since 2005, it’ll have to improve ball security.
Wyoming East prides itself on its disruptive defense — the Warriors forced 28 turnovers against Mingo Central — and the Vikings struggled to maintain possession on Wednesday, turning it over 32 times.
The winner faces the victor of No. 1 Parkersburg Catholic and No. 5 Williamstown on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
