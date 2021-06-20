PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Petersburg is one of four teams remaining in the West Virginia Class A softball playoffs and will begin its bid for a state championship in the second semifinal game of the double elimination tournament on Tuesday at Little Creek Park in South Charleston.
The Vikings (21-5) have won 17 of their last 18 games, including sweeping Clay-Battelle 4-1 and 8-0 in six innings to capture the Region II championship last week. They have allowed only 11 runs in their last eight games with four shutouts while the offense has produced 96 runs.
Petersburg will have its work cut out for it as it goes against the only remaining unbeaten team in any class when it takes on Wahama (24-0), 30 minutes following the 9:30 semifinal opener between Ritchie County (21-5) and Midland Trail (20-4).
The Vikings lost to Herbert Hoover in the Class AA championship game in 2019. COVID-19 wiped out spring sports, including softball, in 2020.
Wahama has allowed only 26 runs in 24 games while averaging almost nine runs a game.
Ritchie County is unbeaten in five playoff games this season and has won nine of its last 10. Midland Trail is on a streak of its own, having won 17 straight.
On Tuesday, the losers of the first two games will square off at 4:30 p.m. with the winners of the first two contests playing 30 minutes afterwards.
The championship game will be played Wednesday evening at 2 p.m. following the 9:30 a.m. game featuring the winner of the third game against the loser of the fourth game.
Petersburg, led by Dwayne “Bubba” Hedrick, has six seniors on the squad. They are Lauren Alt, Jenna Burgess, Maddison Champ, Hannah Lafferre, Kym Minnich and Asia Rexroad.
