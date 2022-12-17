PETERSBURG, W.V.a — Braylee Corbin scored 12 points in each half, leading Petersburg to a 64-59 victory over Musselman Friday in Petersburg, West Virginia.
The Vikings (4-2) went to the free throw line 30 times and hit 18 shots. The Applemen (1-1) went 16 for 25 at the line.
Petersburg led 26-24 at halftime. Corbin had 12 points at halftime with five field goals and two free throws.
Corbin led all scorers with 24 points, she scored 12 in the second half with a pair of three-pointers.
Kennedy Kapesy scored 14 points with 11 coming in the third quarter for the Vikings. Samantha Colaw scored five of her 10 points at the line.
For the Applemen, Sarah Price went 10 for 10 at the line and scored 16 total points. Serenity Ritchie scored 10 points for Musselman.
Petersburg is at East Hardy on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Wheeling Central 65, Southern 60
OAKLAND — Southern erased a 15-point halftime deficit, but Wheeling Central held on to avoid a letdown on Saturday night.
The Rams trailed 22-10 after the first quarter and 32-17 at the half attributable in part to the 14 points scored by Wheeling's Keiera Wilkinson, who ended with a team-high 16.
Southern dominated the third period 25-10 to level the score at 42-all entering the decider, as Carly Wilt and Emelee Parks notched three field goals apiece in the quarter.
However, Wheeling's Lily Vogrin scored eight points and Brooklyn Edge added seven in the fourth to allow Wheeling to outscore Southern 23-18 in the final period and win the game.
In addition to Wilkinson, Edge (14), Vogrin (13) and Hailey Downer (10) all finished in double figures for Wheeling.
Southern boasted a quartet of double digit scorers itself in Wilt (19), Maddie Artice (14), Parks (13) and Maggie Nickel (10).
Southern (0-5) hosts Notre Dame on Monday at 7 p.m.
