PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Behind a game-high 23 points from Braylee Corbin, Petersburg edged No. 5 Frankfort, 50-46, on Wednesday night.
The Vikings (10-8) — which fell to the Falcons (9-10), 48-38, in Short Gap, West Virginia, on Jan. 13 — led 13-6 at the end of the opening quarter before Frankfort took a 23-22 advantage into halftime.
Tied at 35 entering the fourth, Petersburg benefitted from Corbin's eight points in the final period to enact its revenge.
Abby Alt was second on the Vikings with 10 points, Nellie Whetzel scored nine and Kourtney Alexander chipped in six. Arin Lease and Larae Grove paced Frankfort at 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Frankfort hosted Moorefield (6-10) on Thursday. Petersburg hosts Philip Barbour on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
No. 1 Allegany 57, Southern Fulton 14
WARFORDSBURG, P.a. — No. 1 Allegany traveled to Pennsylvania and left with a dominant win over Southern Fulton on Wednesday night.
The Campers (14-4) held the Indians to five or fewer points in all four quarters. Allegany shut out Southern Fulton in the third quarter.
Avery Miller led all scorers with 20 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals. Shylah Taylor scored 15 points with three steals. Olivia Looker scored 13 points with four assists.
Allegany led 17-2 after one quarter and 39-9 at halftime.
The Campers host Bishop Walsh on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Southern 70, Elkins 58
OAKLAND — Four Rams hit double figures in No. 2 Southern's 70-58 home win over Elkins on Wednesday night.
The Rams (11-7) led 35-28 at halftime and outscored the Tigers 22-18 in the fourth quarter.
Maggie Nickel led Southern with 19 points. She went 5 for 6 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter.
Emelee Parks added 15 points while Ashlyn Leader scored 13. Leader made three 3-pointers. Carly Wilt scored 12 points and shot 5 for 7 at the line in the fourth quarter.
The Rams made 23 of 34 free throws with Wilt making 8 of 13 in the game.
Celia Ricottili led Elkins with 18 points. Autumn Lane scored 13 and Maddie Belan finished with 11.
The Rams have won eight games in a row and 12 of their last 14. Southern began the year 0-5 with four losses by double digits.
Southern travels to face Notre Dame Thursday at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.