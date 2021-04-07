PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Petersburg ended Keyser's winning streak and continued its own with a 61-48 victory at home on Wednesday night.
The Vikings, winners of six straight, axed the Golden Tornado's four-game burst with a stifling second-half defensive effort.
After Keyser tallied 21 points during the second quarter to tie up the action 30-all at halftime, Petersburg held the Golden Tornado to just 18 points after the break.
With a 31-18 scoring edge after halftime, Petersburg pulled away to improve to 11-1. Keyser fell to 8-6.
Offensively, the Vikings were led by Kayla Lantz with 18 points, followed by Jenna Burgess with 11, Kym Minnich with 10, Mickala Taylor with nine and Carley Turner with seven.
Petersburg struggled from the foul line, especially during the second quarter missing all six of its chances. The Vikings shot just 9 of 25 from the stripe on the night. The Golden Tornado made 9 of 14 from that range.
Keyser was paced by Kaili Crowl, who had 15 points on four triples — the Golden Tornado made five as a team to Petersburg's four. She also made 3 of 4 foul opportunities.
Alexa Shoemaker added 10 points, Maddie Broadwater finished with nine and Rebekah Biser tallied seven.
The Petersburg junior varsity won 39-35.
Keyser still has two more regular-season matchups, beginning with a home meeting with Pendleton County on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The Vikings' next game is their sectional playoff opener at home against Moorefield on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
