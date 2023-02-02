MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Braylee Corbin scored a game-high 22 points, and Petersburg used it defense to outlast Moorefield, 56-40, on Wednesday night.
Petersburg led 14-10, 33-23 and 48-36 after the first three quarters. The Vikings were held to eight points in the fourth but limited the Yellow Jackets to just four points over the final eight minutes to leave Moorefield with the victory.
Addison Kitzmiller and Abby Alt joined Corbin in double figures with 13 and 12 points, respectively. Amber Williams (19 points) and McKenna Crites (13) were the high scorers for Moorefield.
Petersburg (9-8) hosts No. 5 Frankfort (9-8) next Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Moorefield (6-8) hosts Pendleton County on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
No. 3 Hampshire 40, Berkeley Springs 10
BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Hampshire limited Berkeley Springs to just three total field goals on Wednesday night.
The Trojans left each of the first three periods with leads of 11-2, 18-5 and 35-7 — with Emma Widmyer's six points accounting for the bulk of the Indians' offense.
Izzy Blomquist ended with 13 points, hitting a trio of 3-pointers, to lead Hampshire. Hannah Ault tallied 10 points, three assists, four steals and a blocked shot.
MJ Cook and Dani Knight each pulled down a game-high five rebounds. Knight added five points, and Liz Pryor scored four.
Hampshire (11-7) is at No. 1 Allegany (11-4) on Friday at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.